Summary of the match between Necaxa and America (1-1). Goals | First half

From plate to mouth victory went to Necaxa which I hit with America At the time of compensation and signed Vibrant 1-1 At Victoria Stadium.

The encounter in the ninth round was full of emotions, as Rayos went ahead on the scoreboard with a wonderful goal from Augustine PalavecinoHowever, the Eagles tied the game in the intermission after a great play from Brian Rodriguez. Henry Martin concluded Already when extra time was played in a warm water area.

America has won two games in a row and drawn their last three matches, confirming that Andre Jardine’s team is on the rise, as it reached 13 points, while Necaxa added its 12th point.

After 15 close minutes and both teams understanding their rival, America sent out its first warning which started with Dagoberto Espinosa looking for Henry Martin But at only 16 minutes His teammate couldn’t reach the ball..

Necaxa responded through José Antonio Paradela, who fired the ball into the net in the 21st minute from distance over the top, and in the 25th minute, Depre Campindo had faith and put goalkeeper Luis Malagón to work, but he refused to do so.

These were the goals of the match between Necaxa and America.

At 30′ Augustine Palavecino He shot at the goal in vain, and that was in the 38th minute when The Argentine made it 1-0 for Aguascalientes..

The play was born at the feet of Emilio Lara who put the ball in the penalty area, Campindo passed it and Pallavicino appeared behind him. He hit him with his right hand to defeat Malagon..

Necaxa continued in the 41st minute. Malagón got the second goal from the locals with a save from Agustin Oliveros. A header at the near post and Palavecino tested the visiting goalkeeper again with a shot in the 45th minute.

In the complement, with Rodrigo Aguirre and Alvaro Fidalgo on the pitch, America was another player. “Buffalo” headed over the bar in the 50th minute and the Spaniard shot, but Luis Ezequiel Onsin’s hand appeared to block it.

Fidalgo tried again, now in the 56th minute, with a long-range shot that went over Onsain’s goal, who four minutes later converted a free kick from Brian Rodriguez.

In the 61st minute, Juarez finished off a free kick with a header, leaving it to Aguirre who shot the ball and the ball hit the humanity of Palavecino, who It was marked as a penalty kick in favour of Águilas.However, it was ruled out after a VAR call by Oscar Mejia.

With the minimum still in their favour, Necaxa let in a second goal when Campindo failed to score with a header from Bryan Garnica.It was a touching penalty kick sent by a one-sided Aguascalientes striker.

In the last part, Rayos’ team was saved when he was 85 minutes old. Victor Davila’s shot on goal Just when it looked like the tie was coming, Lara appeared to distract him; a minute later Juarez hit him directly and swerved.

He was at 94 minutes when America found the equalizerRodriguez got the ball, entered the area, beat several opponents, shot at the goal and was saved by Onsen, but he let the rebound go and Henry Martin was anxious to send it to storage. The final score was 1-1.