Canada defeats Peru and takes second place in Group A in the Copa America

The match started with simple control for the team south americaHowever, little by little Canada He planted himself better on the field and began to control events, although he did not completely choke.

On the other hand, 30 minutes ago came the most dangerous play of the match, when Piero QuispiFootballer UNAM Pumas And a football player Peruvian national team, a ball was found in the large space he defined with a kick. However, Archer Maxime Crepeau He dressed like a hero and took the ball.

Before the first half was over, that was it Gianluca Lapadola Who had a new chance. Through a free kick he was able to break free and score a goal with a header. However, the assistant referee cancelled the action due to the inappropriate situation.

In the 59th minute, the football player Portland Timbers, Miguel AraujoHe was sent off, which left the Peruvian team at a disadvantage. On the other hand, the Canadian hegemony was long in coming, as its most dangerous man, Alphonso Davisdid not appear in match proceedings.

Jonathan Davidhe Canada’s top scorerHe scored in the 73rd minute. The Lille player received the ball on the counterattack and managed to convert it with a cross shot to beat the goalkeeper Pedro Galese. Thus, he achieved his 27th goal with the Canadian national team.

finally, Christian Cueva He hit a volley that the South American fans were already singing as a goal, but Maxime Crepeau dressed as a hero and stopped play with one of the most important tackles of the tournament. Thus, those coming from Canada ranked second in Group A The follower Copa America 2024.

​

​

​