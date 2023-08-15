August 15, 2023

Scherzer (11K) dominates for his third straight win with the Rangers

August 15, 2023

Arlington, Texas, USA – Max Scherzer allowed only one groundout single and walked one while striking a season-high 11 in seven innings to earn his third start with the Rangers. The Texans shut out the Los Angeles Angels 12-0 on Monday.

Marcus Simien had two hits and five RBIs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Three out, Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run and improved his RBI total to 91 to extend his American League lead.

Scherzer’s first two hits included Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Mike Moustakas led the Angels in the second period with a lead to second Marcus Semin.

It was the only walk Scherzer allowed in the second inning, to Hunter Renfroe with one out. Matt Theiss played a double and Scherzer later retired the last 16 aces he faced.

For the Angels, Venezuelan Luis Rengifeo 3-0.

For the Rangers, Cuban Adolis García is 3-1 with two runs and two RBIs, JP Martínez is 4-2 with three runs and one RBI. Dominican Ezequiel Duran is 4-0 with a run scored, Leodi Taveras 4-2 with an RBI.

