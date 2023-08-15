Ezekiel Elliott agrees to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots

Mike ReeseReading: 3 minutes.

The veteran’s arrival filled New England’s need for running backs

FOXBOROUGH – The free agent who runs back Ezekiel Elliot Posted on social networks on Monday that he signs with New England Patriots.

Elliot He wrote, “One five, all the way! Patriots,” referring to his plans to wear jersey number 15, the number he wore in college while playing at Ohio State. Wore No. 21 with Cowboys.

Elliot Terms agreed with Patriots to a one-season deal, helping to take care of one of the weakest positions in the squad, a source confirmed to ESPN. Charter for a campaign Elliot with the Patriots It includes a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus and could go up to $6 million with incentives, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Two-time NFL rushing quarterback Ezekiel Elliott will play for the Patriots in 2023. GT

Elliotwho spent the first seven seasons of his career with dallasProjects as an important complement to the title Ramondri Stephenson.

the Patriots She traditionally splits the ground load between two runners under the direction of the head coach Bill Belichickwho spoke directly with the executive vice president of CowboysAnd Stephen Jonesto demand his point of view and a two-time pre-run rating nfl Before they had him visit on July 29, a source told Ed Werder ESPN.

The first visit was to Elliot since it was cut. Later, he had dinner with the quarterback at PatriotsAnd Mac Jonesamong other things, and maintained an open dialogue with team officials.

NFL Network first announced the deal with Elliot.

Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys on March 15 on a salary-related move, had a career-low 876 total yards in 2022 but scored 12 touchdowns and remained a career high. . ElliotHowever, he averaged 3.9 yards per touch last season, the worst among 51 running backs with at least 100 touches, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

the Patriots will visit Cowboys This season, on Sunday, October 21st, as part of the fourth week’s activity.

lack of depth Patriots In sprinting he was notable during training camp. Stevenson It was adopted by two sophomore players Pierre Strong Jr And Kevin Harrisbut strong – Selection of the fourth round 2022 exit from South DakotaHe has been out of practice for unspecified reasons in the past two days. Also, the veteran T Montgomery He was sidelined with a left leg/knee injury in camp second practice. Third year player JJ Taylorand the former runner USFLAnd CJ Marablecomplete the form.

the Patriots They had signed to the former Run Back From Jacksonville Jaguars And New York Jets, James Robinsonin March, but was cut short in June.