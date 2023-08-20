August 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bellinger hits two HRs as the Cubs outrun the Royals

Bellinger hits two HRs as the Cubs outrun the Royals

Cassandra Curtis August 20, 2023 1 min read

CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger pitched two runs and Justin Steele hit a solid six innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Saturday.

The Cubs (63-59) entered the game 3 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who led the NL Central after a divisional slump on Friday.

Bellinger hit two home runs to opposite field in the first three innings as the Cubs took a 4-1 lead. His twenty home runs in 2023 are the most in a season since he was named MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger finished 3-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Steele (14-3) won his fifth game in six decisions, allowing two runs on six hits. Adebert Zoulay had made 16 saves in 17 chances this season.

Kansas City (40-85) scored just two runs in the first six innings before Bobby Witt Jr. drove in Drew Witts to make it 6-3 in the seventh inning. Thanks to a brace from Kyle Isbell, Venezuela’s Salvador Pérez scored eighth in the final round of the day.

For the Royals, Venezuela’s Salvador Pérez hit it 3-2 with two runs, and Freddy Firmin made it 4-1 with an RBI. Cuban Dayron Blanco 3-1.

See also  The contribution that Veljko Paunovic expects at Chivas with the arrival of Daniel Ríos at Clausura 2023. What did you see?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Patriots vs. Packers suspended due to injury to Isaiah Bolden

August 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ellie de la Cruz taunted Toronto with the third fastest spring

August 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Raul Jimenez went goalless in Fulham’s defeat to Brentford: 0-3

August 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Details of the meeting between Vice President Marquez and the US Congress.

August 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A Russian spacecraft crashes into the moon

August 20, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Unamite Monitors Tropical Wave in Caribbean Sea; Could Become Tropical Depression” | daily menu

August 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Hispana, Miami, used $380,000 in federal pandemic funds to buy a Bentley Bentayga and a luxury condo in Biscayne Bay

August 20, 2023 Zera Pearson