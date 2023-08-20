CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger pitched two runs and Justin Steele hit a solid six innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Saturday.
The Cubs (63-59) entered the game 3 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who led the NL Central after a divisional slump on Friday.
Bellinger hit two home runs to opposite field in the first three innings as the Cubs took a 4-1 lead. His twenty home runs in 2023 are the most in a season since he was named MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger finished 3-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Steele (14-3) won his fifth game in six decisions, allowing two runs on six hits. Adebert Zoulay had made 16 saves in 17 chances this season.
Kansas City (40-85) scored just two runs in the first six innings before Bobby Witt Jr. drove in Drew Witts to make it 6-3 in the seventh inning. Thanks to a brace from Kyle Isbell, Venezuela’s Salvador Pérez scored eighth in the final round of the day.
For the Royals, Venezuela’s Salvador Pérez hit it 3-2 with two runs, and Freddy Firmin made it 4-1 with an RBI. Cuban Dayron Blanco 3-1.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Patriots vs. Packers suspended due to injury to Isaiah Bolden
Ellie de la Cruz taunted Toronto with the third fastest spring
Raul Jimenez went goalless in Fulham’s defeat to Brentford: 0-3