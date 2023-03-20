Ronaldinho lasted only the first half in La Corregidora, half time

Jonathan Collazo

Queretaro, Queretaro / 03/19/2023 21:34:54

“Ambassador of Peace” and Sunday’s special guest at the reopening of Corregidora Stadium, Ronaldinho only lasted 45 minutes of the match between Club Querétaro and FC JuárezUntil the break the locals were winning 1-0.

The Brazilian star gave a short speech Before the start of the match, he was accompanied by other former Gallos Blancos players and in the afternoon he had a meal organized by the state governor, Mauricio Curie.

but Dinho was not the only one who left early, the ruler himself, who was responsible for bringing the former footballer from Barcelona, He also left in the first halfas the President of Liga MX, Mikel Arreola.

The others who have left Corregidora stadium before For the second part to start They are Tito Villa, Thiago Volpe and Miguel Martinezwho were special guests by the Queretaro Board of Directors.

FC Juárez almost ruined the party for Querétaro

The one directed by Hernán Cristante They returned and They were very close to taking the three points, but Pablo Barrer showed upUntil the masses explode again.

The Pumas youth team scored from eleven paces In this way, the Gallos Blancos divided the points with FC Juárez, as they remained in the penultimate position.

