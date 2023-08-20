Patriots vs. Packers suspended due to injury to Isaiah Bolden

Mike Reese and Rob DimowskiReading: 3 minutes.

Cornerback will still be in the hospital tonight; Bats reported moving all of his limbs

Green Bay, Wis. – Pre-season game between Patriots And packages On Saturday early in the fourth quarter after the rookie cornerback New Britain, Isaiah BoldenHe was hit by a teammate that caused him to be suspended, put on a stretcher and carried off the field.

the Patriots A report has been written Isaiah Bolden He had “feeling in all his limbs,” but will remain in the hospital in the treatment area. Green Bay Overnight observation. The team plans to update its status at 8 am on Sunday.

“We all pray for Isaiah,” said the coach PatriotsAnd Bill Belichick. “I appreciate the way the league handled it. I think it was the right thing to do.”

With 10:29 left in the fourth quarter, the referee John Hussey Announce to the public at Lambo FieldIn agreement with the coaches and team leaders, we decided to suspend the match. The match is officially over.

The injury put things in perspective, Belichick said, adding, “We are all very lucky.” He was a team coach packagesAnd Matt LafleurHe described it as “a very scary end to the game” and reiterated that he agreed with the decision to cancel it.

the Patriotswho practiced it with packages On Wednesday and Thursday, they were leading 21-17 at the time.

Isaiah Bolden He was covering the field and collided with his teammate Calvin Monson. He remained on the ground, and when the medical staff arrived, the entire Patriots team gathered on the field and knelt nearby.

Packers rookie catcher Malik Heath, who caught the pass on the play, said he didn’t realize exactly what had happened until after the play was over. Then she realized it was Bolden, whom she had known since her college days. heath of jackson, Mississippithe same city where Bolden attended college Jackson State.

“I felt bad too. It was good that they canceled it. It was also terrifying. This could have happened to me in the coup,” said Health.

Captain Matthew Slater Oldest player in PatriotsHe led the players in prayer. Slater is later seen talking to him Bleach And Lafleur In the field.

After the game, Patriots players commented that the scene reminded them of what happened Hamlin devastation Last season, when he was a Los Angeles cornerback Buffalo bills He suffered a heart attack in the field during “Monday Night Football.”

“Our main concern is for Isaiah, his well-being, and our entire team is praying for him,” Slater said. “I just hope things aren’t as serious as they seem.”

Isaiah BoldenThe 23-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick from Jackson State, the only player drafted from HBCU this year. In 2021, he led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average with 36.6 yards per attempt and tied the FCS-high with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

“It was a pleasure to have him around,” Slater said of Bolden. “He’s a very talented young man, always has a smile on his face, always positive, always brings great energy and effort to training… All the guys love him. He fits in perfectly in our locker room.”