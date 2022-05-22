May 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises 'Maleficent' and 'Siberian' Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

Lane Skeldon May 22, 2022 2 min read

has been sent! Andres Hurtado was a guest of Jessica Newton and Miss Peru nominees, among them . The host of the show “Saturday with Andrés” devoted a few words to the model, surprised more than one.

Read also: Rodrigo Cuba describes Melissa Paredes as ‘selfish’: ‘She threw her family in the trash for a moment like this’

“I see you reckless, beautiful and evil at the same time, it is beautiful (…) When you entered as Maleficent, fatal, but at the same time beautiful and affectionate, i.e. you have a bunch of things“Chibulin” folk said.

While the driver was talking, Hugo Garcia’s friend showed a surprised expression, and opened her eyes. “Thanks a lot”Briefly indicated.

However, it didn’t all stop there, and Andres Hurtado continued with the qualifications and confirmed that his eyes made him nervous. “You look like Siberia (…) so beautiful, I congratulate you”he added.

“Maleficent” and “Siberian” by Alicia Rovigno surprises Shipulin: this is how the Miss Peru candidate reacted

Andrés Hurtado to Alessia Rovegno: “Did I hate you?”

Another time, TV presenter Alicia Rovigno directly asked if she didn’t like her description.

“Is the description wrong, did you hate me? If you want, message meHugo Garcia’s friend stated that she was neither upset nor uncomfortable and thanked him.

Alicia Rovigno and the reason for being Miss Peru

Model Last Tuesday, May 17th, Amor y Fuego visited to talk about her candidacy for Miss Peru 2022. The young woman arrived at Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter accompanied by Jessica Newton and the beauty pageant candidates.

At some point in the conversation,

I left all the commitments I had already made abroad to commit to 100% Miss Peru. And… I’ve also lived… What’s the struggle“, His message was before Belushin asserted that his time was up.

It might interest you

See also  Yanet Garcia shows off her curves in a zebra-filled swimsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ángela Aguilar cuts her hair and surprises by changing her appearance | Pictures

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Marjorie D’Souza turns up the heat in the perfect beach bikini | video

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Evelyn Beltran: Each of the operations that Tony Costa’s girlfriend underwent | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

May 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Mercedes-Benz sells the most expensive car in the world for $142 million

May 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

$ 841 Checks: Who Eligible, When Will They Come?

May 22, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

The United Nations University School of Economics opens classes for 385 male and female students

May 22, 2022 Zera Pearson