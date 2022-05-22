Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

has been sent! Andres Hurtado was a guest of Jessica Newton and Miss Peru nominees, among them Alicia Rovigno. The host of the show “Saturday with Andrés” devoted a few words to the model, surprised more than one.

“I see you reckless, beautiful and evil at the same time, it is beautiful (…) When you entered as Maleficent, fatal, but at the same time beautiful and affectionate, i.e. you have a bunch of things ““Chibulin” folk said.

While the driver was talking, Hugo Garcia’s friend showed a surprised expression, and opened her eyes. “Thanks a lot”Briefly indicated.

However, it didn’t all stop there, and Andres Hurtado continued with the qualifications and confirmed that his eyes made him nervous. “You look like Siberia (…) so beautiful, I congratulate you” he added.

Andrés Hurtado to Alessia Rovegno: “Did I hate you?”

Another time, TV presenter Alicia Rovigno directly asked if she didn’t like her description.

“Is the description wrong, did you hate me? If you want, message meHugo Garcia’s friend stated that she was neither upset nor uncomfortable and thanked him.

Alicia Rovigno and the reason for being Miss Peru

Model Alicia Rovigno Last Tuesday, May 17th, Amor y Fuego visited to talk about her candidacy for Miss Peru 2022. The young woman arrived at Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter accompanied by Jessica Newton and the beauty pageant candidates.

At some point in the conversation, Rodrigo González asked each of the models to explain in five seconds their reasons for choosing to be Janick Maceta’s successor.

“ I left all the commitments I had already made abroad to commit to 100% Miss Peru. And… I’ve also lived… What’s the struggle “, His message was before Belushin asserted that his time was up.

