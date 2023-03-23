Photo: Marilyn Favela rocks a revealing swimsuit

Marilyn favela He caused a sensation among his millions of followers instagrama platform in which she distinguished herself by showing the most elegant clothes, such as Revealing swimwear of three colours conquered She showed her beauty to the fullest, asserting herself as one of the most beautiful women in the middle of the show, and also presented a class of elegance to mature women, like herself, over 40.

The 45-year-old heroine of soap operas has become a fashion icon for women who always want to show themselves in the best trends, as evidenced by the outfits that she presents on social networks, for which she has won thousands of likes. bikini or neat Swimsuits.

Marilyn Favela triumphs in a swimsuit

On the official account of the Meta platform, which has 5.9 million followers, Marilyn He participated in a series of shots in which he can be seen posing from a bunk bed and flaunting his slender figure in a flirtatious look that he enjoyed for a few days, since we remember that he is currently part of the cast of the melodrama “The Indomitable Love” of producer Juan Osorio.

Marilyn conquered the network in a tricolor swimsuit. Photo: IGmarlenefavela

“At sea life is more…prettylittlethingsny #cap,” was her catchphrase favela She accompanied the publication on the Meta platform, a social network where she became one of the favorites for her appearance, which is confirmed by the hundreds of amazing comments she receives with phrases such as: “how beautiful you are”, “beautiful and very hermosa”, “the camera adores you”, “beautiful woman” and “You look so beautiful and sexy”, among others.

In the postcard, you can see the beautiful soap opera star in shape Revealing swimweara gown characterized by an asymmetrical neckline pattern and its sweet cut at the waist that is adorned with a white belt is part of the piece, which is made up of three degrees, and it has more than 31,000 “likes”, as happened with the previous post, in which it showed a low-cut floral dress.

The actress falls in love with her looks. Photo: IGmarlenefavela

A few months ago, the actress, originally from the state of Durango, showed herself in another aspect of her career by being a contestant in the “Top Chef VIP” program, from which she unfortunately did not win, and in 2023 she returns to soap operas in the production of Juan Osorio where he will share the screen with him Angelique Boyerand actors Daniel Elbetar, Danilo Carrera, and Guillermo Garcia Cantu.

The beautiful actress has dabbled in acting since the late 1990s, with melodramas such as “For Your Love”, “Hell in Heaven”, “Mujeres engañadas” and “La intrusa”, but she gained great popularity by playing Rosaura Ríos Olivares in the telenovela “Gata salvaje”. in 2002; Today, at 20 years old, she’s already the star of soap operas and a style standard, especially when she shows off her gorgeous body in a beach look.

He flaunts his amazing body at the age of 45. Photo: IGmarlenefavela

Read on:

Marilyn Favela, 45, shows off her beauty in a bodycon dress with a clear collarline

photo | Marilyn Favela says goodbye to winter with a purple look of boots and jeans