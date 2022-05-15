May 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Zordo Ramirez, mandatory challenger to Dimitri Bevol

Zordo Ramirez, mandatory challenger to Dimitri Bevol

Cassandra Curtis May 15, 2022 1 min read

Ontario, California. /

Gilberto “Lefty” Ramirez at CaliforniaBecause in only four episodes he gave a German narration Dominique BousselWho did not resist in short the battle.

With his victory, because it was a qualifying battle, he did Boxer Sinaloa He earned the right to be the mandatory opponent of World Boxing Association (WBA) Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bevol.

He had no competition

The fight that leaves little to the Mexican boxer, in the sport, is that he dominated from the first round to the German, and the fact that he showed absolutely nothing, not even courage, during the time the suit lasted Ontario.

Ramirez He finished in 1:33 of the fourth round, when the referee stopped the proceedings.

In fact, the German corner had already threatened his pupil to stop the fight, because he practically did not lay his hands, but the third corner on the roof was in front of him.

“I feel great, great about my performance, and like I said, I was going to put on a show for everyone here at Angels. said Gilberto, who improved his record to 44-0 (30 KOs). He was judged now that he was going to him Dmitriy Bevol.

See also  In the first opening in GL, Gilbert threw not

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Real Spain will not be able to use Morazán Stadium in the Grand Final

May 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

[Boca 0-0 Racing en vivo en directo vía ESPN Premium , Segundo Tiempo] Free Soccer TV and TNT Sports | League Cup semi-finals: When does the match start and the free broadcast | Argentina en | RMMD EMC | Sports

May 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

8 teams will play in the 2023 Caribbean Series

May 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Former United States Secretary of Defense Trump has said that Trump asked Quito to kill Maduro

May 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Enrollment date for biological conservation courses has been extended

May 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Zordo Ramirez, mandatory challenger to Dimitri Bevol

May 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Randy Malcom responds to those who suggest rhinoplasty

May 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward