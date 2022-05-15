The main novelty in the invitation of Guadalajara vs Atlas at Jalisco for the quarter-finals of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

Ricardo Cadena, interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, has brought back a red and white figure in this second leg of the Clausura 2022 quarter-final against Atlas in Jalisco, in pursuit of a comeback.

Interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena, the main characters of the first team will be almost complete after the recovery of one of the captains of the Rojiblanco locker room for this one The return mission of Clausura 2022 Quarter-finals Mexico screams From Liga MX vs Club Atlas at Jaliscowhere he will seek to return in the series and advance to the semi-finals.

On Saturday, the main division of the Holy Herd worked on the facilities of Verde Valley Sports City to complete the preparations of the Holy Herd. Their next encounter: against the foxes in the legendary former home of the Rojiblancoin the Clásico Tapatío edition that will determine one of the semi-finalists in Liguilla. Chivas will be looking to overcome a 1-2 setback at Akron Stadium on Thursday.

Cadena took over Guadalajara after the timely departure of coach Marcelo Michelle Linho and Raised a team mired at the bottom of the standings from 14th to 6th by a perfect close of four wins (Blue Cross, Tijuana, Pumas and Necaxa) and Dominate UNAM 4-1 in re-ranking to this Liguilla stateSo, he hopes to come back and continue on his way to the title.

Chivas’ interim coach is suffering a delicate loss for midfielder Jesús Canelo Angulo after an appendix injury. And they won’t be back until the next tournament, as is captain Jesus Molina, who has barely returned to Verde Valley this week. The team has regained a key piece that will give Cadena the freedom to dispense with local players Such as Sebastian Pérez Bouquet, Paulo Yerezár, Alejandro Organista or Gilberto Garcia, who have been called up to fill these vacancies.

The most notable return of this call is Isaac Brizuelawho missed almost a month as a result of a muscle injury in the win over Tijuana, and although he is not part of Ricardo Cadena’s potential starting line-up, He was included by the interim coach in the list of 21 players called up for this key match against Atlas in Jalisco.Alexis Vega will also be available. With the return of El Conejito, the Chivas will have all possible heavyweights at their disposal and will look to return.

Cadena will have the main characters in red and white for this match in Jalisco (Chivas)

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!