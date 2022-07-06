Blue Cross Bruno Mendes

Cruz Azul will not surrender to the signing of Bruno Mendes for him Opening 2022because after the first rejections he had CorinthiansThe guiding cement I know Stand firmly in negotiations To try to convince the Brazilians to make way for Central Uruguayso they expect Final answer in the next few hours.

and that is 22-year-old football player Ordered directly from New trainer light blue and his countryman, Diego Aguirre, Which he already knew since he started his career in Montevideo, so Machine increased his Efforts and there will be He improved on a few occasions the number he would have made at the start Taimao To try to comply with the helmsman’s request.

Here we leave you Chronology How do they progress Cruz Azul Negotiations by Bruno Mendes.

Jaime Urdiales agreed: ‘It’s complicated’

Cruz Azul Sports Director, Jaime Urdiales talks about signing Bruno Mendes after, after Corinthians will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals admitted that Negotiations over the guns were complicatedHowever, it was confirmed as of today They are still trying to integrate him into the team.

“It’s complicated, he’s an international player, From a team that is difficult to negotiate with Corinthians, We’ve been trying to do that for seven or eight days now And it was complicated, but we are trying“, announced the executive In an interview with TUDN, at the end of the Round of 16 match between Timao and Boca Juniors.

July 6: Negotiations continue

despite of Corinthians pass to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals increased complexity Bruno Mendes signature, The latest reports from Brazil indicated that Negotiations are not over yet. ok so far Cruz Azul has not received the final answer by the Brazilian national team.

July 5: Corinthians advance in the Copa Libertadores

In the hope of Cruz Azul so Corinthians can release Bruno Mendes pointed to Libertadores CupBecause if the Brazilian national team is eliminated from the tournament, they will not have a double competition anymore, and with these odds It will pay off from someone else to him CenterYou don’t need such a big campus.

However, the Taimao The surprise of the night occurred in Bombonera By winning on penalties Boca JuniorsSo, they advanced to the quarter-finals. Central sail did not start as a start He was not even considered a substitute for central defence Joao Victorwho left the field injured before the end of the first half because of Mendez entered until the 73rd minuteBring the coach Vitor Pereira He made it clear that he is irreplaceable in his team.

July 5: Actress Bruno Mendes shows on Tigres

On Tuesday afternoon, social networks were shocked to learn of news from bruno mendes, After a few hours of disagreement on Libertadores Cup Against Boca Juniors, as it turns out Tigris had joined the dispute over his letter In view of Corinthians.

However, what was really going to happen was that it was his own The actor who was to be shown in central Uruguay To the royal complex, with the hidden goal of Make the player file more expensive and with it Click on Cruz Azul To increase the quantity you provided a few days ago.

July 5: Bruno Mendes plays for the Copa Libertadores

This Tuesday was an important day to determine the future of Bruno Mendeswe will go blue He could know that it would only be so After the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, Reverse Boca JuniorsWhen Corinthians will give you an answer to blue cross behind the The third suggestion Your player made it last week.

The Taimao Face Zenez In search of a ticket to the quarter-finals, from the field Bomboneraafter the goalless draw that occurred in Brazil, which is for him returned in return wanted football player Machine, Well, despite all the losses the Brazilians have taken Didn’t start at the beginning.

July 4th: Bruno Mendes travels to Argentina

Bruno Mendes is one of the footballers that Corinthians consider to be for Confrontation Boca Juniors This Tuesday in La Bombonera in the definition of the key in the Copa Libertadores, so it will be Once the meeting is over When the Brazilian team makes a decision about it FootballerBecause if they are eliminated, they will grow Opportunities you can edit.

The Uruguayan defender arrived from Monday 4th July afternoon to Buenos Aires With the Brazilian battalion to stay there Port of MaderoNeither the juvenile nor his companions have been having a good time at dawn since then Boca Juniors fans were responsible for setting off fireworks Outside focus hotel.

July 4: Benfica buys central defenders from Corinthians

When it all seemed that the negotiations were headed toward a good port, An unexpected operation by Benfica that would jeopardize the departure of Bruno Mendes from Corinthiansbecause after confirmation Another defender, Joao Victor, has been sold to the Portuguese national teamAnd the go blue This can be known in the environment Taimao They will already Rethinking Uruguay’s departure, Because the departure of the Brazilian defender will leave The defense for albinism is not protectedso after that they analyze to cover the loss with Uruguay.

July 1: Cruz Azul presents Bruno Mendes’ third show

According to information from ESPN, The third show of Cruz Azul by Bruno Mendeswith which he improved the raw numbers, it would have been for barely a sum Just under 4 million dollarsand why Heavenly Guidance intends to take over 70 percent or more than Central Uruguayan rightsHowever, this number will still be lower than they intend Corinthians.

The amount Corinthians demand from Bruno Mendes

As mentioned before differentbrazilian media, The Taimao Expect to get more than $6 million for 50 percentor a little more, from the event’s future sale speech, for which he rejected La Maquina’s first two offers and is still analyzing the third.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!