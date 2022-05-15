Real Spain will not be able to use Morazán Stadium in the Grand Final

Machine Royal Spain Become the first team to qualify for the Grand Final of Honduran football at Clausura 2022.

The royal family repeats in this case just as it did the previous championship with the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez and as in Apertura 2021, The sampedranos at home will be closed after the regular rounds are completed in the first place.

Now the coaching staff led by Hector Vargas knows in advance when they will play the two final matches in this competition, as it has been established from the beginning that the first leg will be on May 21 or 22 at the National Stadium, while the return will take place in San Pedro Sula on May 28 or 29.