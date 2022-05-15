Real Spain will not be able to use Morazán Stadium in the Grand Final

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Machine Royal Spain Become the first team to qualify for the Grand Final of Honduran football at Clausura 2022.
The royal family repeats in this case just as it did the previous championship with the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez and as in Apertura 2021, The sampedranos at home will be closed after the regular rounds are completed in the first place.
Now the coaching staff led by Hector Vargas knows in advance when they will play the two final matches in this competition, as it has been established from the beginning that the first leg will be on May 21 or 22 at the National Stadium, while the return will take place in San Pedro Sula on May 28 or 29.
They won’t be able to use Morazan Stadium
If there is no change to the dates, Real Spain will not be able to play their grand final match at the Morazán stadium.
This is because the Municipal Sports Institute (Inmude) rented the property months in advance for a concert to be given by Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis, better known as “Albuque”.
The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 28 at 8:00 pm. Therefore, the match cannot be held on Sunday the 29th either, because it takes several days to clear the stage.
The option that the Royal Council has is the Olympic Stadium.
