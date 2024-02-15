“You inspired me with a second chance with this kind of love.” – El Nacional

Paris.- After a decade of not publishing albums, Jennifer Lopez She returns with “This is Me… Now,” the follow-up to the almost eponymous album she composed 20 years ago, when she fell in love with the love of her life at the time, actor Ben Affleck. She says in an interview with EFE that having a “second chance” with this love inspired her to return to the studio.

“I wrote the album 'This Is Me…Then' sometime, 20 years ago, when I fell in love with the love of my life at the time and we ended up breaking up,” the star from the Bronx (new) explains. York) is of Puerto Rican descent.

The singer, who is jealous of keeping her relationship private, says, but she does not hide that, “But after 20 years we met again and I felt very inspired to go back and write again about the experience of having a second chance with this kind of love.” History with her current husband is a strong force in her music.

You may also be interested in: JLo will release her first album in 10 years, “This is Me… Now,” in February

to “This is Me… Now” (Spanish, “This is me… now”), which premieres tomorrow, Friday, with a film written by and starring the singer herself, with appearances by Affleck herself, Sofía Vergara, and Post describing Lopez Malone and Trevor Noah, among others, as her “most personal projects” to date.

He admits that the album is a “great love story,” and contains songs like “Dear Ben pt.II” or “Greatest Love Story Never Told.” But it's also much more than that.

“The idea of ​​'This is me…now' is accepting yourself, accepting who you are now. Sometimes we look back and say, 'I could have done this better, I could have done this better.' But in that moment maybe You were doing the best you could with what you knew.

The 54-year-old translator continues: “This is who I am. I picked up some scars along the way, and there are also unbelievable things about me, but I love this person. I accept who I am. This is who I am now.” “I showed a part of myself that I had never shown before.”

With “Can't Get Enough” as its cover letter, the album is also a chance for this star to tell his story on his own terms, without the filter of tabloids and paparazzi, although when he came forward it was not written with the idea of ​​making great revelations.

“My intention was to share what I learned – as he details it – and to share a story that I think is worthwhile, has something to say, and that I hope will entertain, inspire and comfort people.”

This process, which makes his fans complicit in the beautiful moment he experiences personally, is part of his “responsibilities as an artist.” “I shared, exposed a part of my soul and showed a part of myself that I had never shown before with the goal of letting people know the different types of growth needed to understand love,” he says.

Moreover, after two months in the studio, when he finished the music, he felt that there were still things to say. “It was a beautiful expression of the idea that true love exists and that 'forever' is real. That's captured in the album, but there was also another part of the story to tell about the path she took to get there.”

Hence the idea of ​​​​producing the film “This Is Me… Now – A Love Story” by director Dave Myers, which is available tomorrow on Amazon Prime. It is an extension of the album that adds the cinematic part of Lopez's career.

Although it is not a biographical film, the singer defines the production as very “meta”, with autobiographical aspects and inspirations. “It's a story about a hopeless romantic, and it's just like me,” she admits.

Putting so many things that relate to her personally into the world of “This Is Me… Now” — music, film, love, her path to growing up — was a very rich process that she had never experienced before. But he also admits with a laugh that it sucked all his energy.

“It was very difficult…but it was worth every minute,” he says.

Although she can't make any announcements at the moment, she says she's excited to tour again.

“I miss the fans. I love the people so I'm excited to get back out there and jump, dance, sing, cry, scream and laugh with them,” she promised.