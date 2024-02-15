February 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Karol G and Tiësto celebrate love in new EDM song “Contigo”: Video

Karol G and Tiësto celebrate love in new EDM song “Contigo”: Video

Lane Skeldon February 15, 2024 2 min read
Carol J and Tiesto

My instinct

Karol G is celebrating a trifecta today (February 14): it's her 33rd birthday, Valentine's Day and she has a new single.

On Wednesday, he revealed his new song, “Contigo,” featuring Tiësto. This is the third collaboration between the Colombian star and the Dutch DJ after the song “Don't Be Shy” (2021) and “Provenza (Remix)”, which is part of Carol's album. Tomorrow will be beautiful (Picciota season) For the year 2023.

Marking a new era of “Bichota”, “Contigo” is an entirely Spanish song that fuses rhythmic pop with electronic dance music and also quotes Leona Lewis's “Bleeding Love” from 2007. Co-produced by Ryan Tedder, the lyrics focus on themes of love and acceptance The accompanying music video shows Carole's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Explores

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

The “TQG” singer first previewed the song's lyrics on Twitter: “I don't want life if it's not with you.” He officially confirmed that a new pop is coming during one of his concerts at Azteca Stadium in Mexico over the weekend.

He expressed in his post on Instagram: “My fans in Mexico had a surprise for me, as they carried, based on that phrase, a giant banner saying: We do not want life if it is not with you.” “I was so touched and couldn't wait to announce the news of this song being released on Valentine's Day, my birthday, February 14. Thank you to all the people who agreed to these amazing details and to my team for helping make this happen.

See also  Top Chef VIP 2023: The full roster and standings of the eliminations as of today, June 22nd

“Contigo” arrived just after Carole began not only the Latin American leg of her Mañana Se Bonito tour, but also won her first Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album.

Watch the music video for the song below:

YouTube sticker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The unusual amount Usher was paid for his Super Bowl halftime show

February 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

“You inspired me with a second chance with this kind of love.” – El Nacional

February 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst surprises New York Fashion Week with a surreal collection

February 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Gerrit Cole expressed his appreciation for Juan Soto's arrival to the Yankees

February 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

available now! New feature to block WhatsApp

February 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Ronald Acuña Jr. signed the contract in Venezuela

February 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The unusual amount Usher was paid for his Super Bowl halftime show

February 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon