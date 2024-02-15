Karol G and Tiësto celebrate love in new EDM song “Contigo”: Video

My instinct

Karol G is celebrating a trifecta today (February 14): it's her 33rd birthday, Valentine's Day and she has a new single.

On Wednesday, he revealed his new song, “Contigo,” featuring Tiësto. This is the third collaboration between the Colombian star and the Dutch DJ after the song “Don't Be Shy” (2021) and “Provenza (Remix)”, which is part of Carol's album. Tomorrow will be beautiful (Picciota season) For the year 2023.

Marking a new era of “Bichota”, “Contigo” is an entirely Spanish song that fuses rhythmic pop with electronic dance music and also quotes Leona Lewis's “Bleeding Love” from 2007. Co-produced by Ryan Tedder, the lyrics focus on themes of love and acceptance The accompanying music video shows Carole's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The “TQG” singer first previewed the song's lyrics on Twitter: “I don't want life if it's not with you.” He officially confirmed that a new pop is coming during one of his concerts at Azteca Stadium in Mexico over the weekend.

He expressed in his post on Instagram: “My fans in Mexico had a surprise for me, as they carried, based on that phrase, a giant banner saying: We do not want life if it is not with you.” “I was so touched and couldn't wait to announce the news of this song being released on Valentine's Day, my birthday, February 14. Thank you to all the people who agreed to these amazing details and to my team for helping make this happen.

“Contigo” arrived just after Carole began not only the Latin American leg of her Mañana Se Bonito tour, but also won her first Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album.

Watch the music video for the song below: