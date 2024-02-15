February 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst surprises New York Fashion Week with a surreal collection

Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst surprises New York Fashion Week with a surreal collection

Lane Skeldon February 15, 2024 2 min read

Long merino fur coats and cashmere dresses or jackets from the Uruguayan designer's fall-winter collection Gabriella Hearst Within the framework of New York Fashion Week, these shows were the perfect display to confront the snow storm that struck the city on Tuesday.

Ankle-length cashmere or shearling coats, cashmere for trousers and sweaters, knit dresses, and sets of dresses and gowns fastened with custom pins…The suggestions of this New York-based designer are diverse.

Hirst often resorts to a range of neutral colors such as gray or dark green, off-white and camel, sprinkled with some red.

Uruguay continues to use the natural materials offered by its native region in light and airy dresses made of satin or silk with deep plunging necklines, and gold party dresses so as not to go unnoticed.

In Hirst's designs, the shoulders are strong, the lapels are large, and men or women can wear suits tailored with metal buttons.

This was demonstrated by the models who paraded along the original semicircular catwalk evoking Celtic constructions, which was installed in an old industrial building located in front of the Brooklyn Naval Shipyard.

They often feature long, sleeveless dresses with deep side slits over trousers, which are sometimes made of thick fabrics.

Tailored paisley lace with Victorian sleeves could not be missing on dresses, jackets and shirts in a collection that evokes feminism, ecology, spirituality and, in particular, “the interconnectedness of everything”.

For her latest collection, the Uruguayan designer drew inspiration from the surrealist works of Mexico-based British painter and writer Leonora Carrington.

See also  Pepe Aguilar: The time his father Antonio Aguilar sang with Pedro Infante | Fame

This symbolism, which he frequently invokes in his creativity, allows him to “merge the old with the new, reframe stories for the present and open to flexibility,” in “showing that everything flows and that we are able to adapt to new climates.” The designer explains in the presentation of her collection.

Cashmere is present in many of the clothes of this designer, who often designs clothes for the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and which are produced using the skilled hands of artisans in Bolivia.

Her clothes are always part of an outfit that includes shoes – mostly flats for a mostly urban woman who has stopped being tortured by high heels – and small but elegant bags with straight, clean shapes and, above all, jewelry. , based on platinum, pearls and black diamonds, made by experienced craftsmen from New York or Florence.

(AFP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What time is Lord of the Skies 9 broadcast on Telemundo: Where to watch episode 2 of the new season for free | Directions | Mexico

February 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alicia Keys' “Dick” at the Super Bowl that the NFL deleted from the halftime show (video) – Fox Sports

February 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Your horoscope for today, February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

“Messi at Paris Saint-Germain was never at the level required; 'I ask you to blow the whistle for him when he is with Argentina at the 2024 Olympics.'

February 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

WhatsApp will sync blocked contacts on all devices linked to an account

February 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The UN rapporteur noted that Chavismo prevented him from visiting detention centres

February 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Haley mocking Trump; “He is a lover of dictators,” says | AlMomento.net

February 15, 2024 Winston Hale