They reveal the supposed reaction of Shakira’s kids to now go to school in Miami and away from Pique

This is how Shakira’s children reacted to her new life in Miami
According to what is known, this would have been decided so that the children would be calm before starting their new school life in Miami, as it was found that they would start school next Tuesday, April 11th.
It is the first time the minors have lived outside the land they were born in and away from their famous father.
Faced with this panorama, some wonder what they will be like when faced with what awaits them on the other side of the world.
“Little ones They are very excited With his departure “The journalist Lorena Vázquez confirmed the program” Y ahora con Sónsoles “on the Antena 3 network, according to the Infobae portal.
It may surprise us because the move was imminent and agreed upon between him and the singer.
And according to some Spanish media, part of the custody agreement reached by the ex-partner is for Pique to be able to visit his children in Miami once a month.
1/17
Shakira and her children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old) will be packing their bags very soon to leave Barcelona permanently and move to Miami.
2/17
credit: Grosby Group
3/17
The deal stipulated that the former footballer would be able to travel to see his children “whenever he wanted” and would be able to spend 10 days a month with them in “La Ciudad del Sol”.
Click here to continue the exhibition
4/17
credit: Grosby Group
5/17
credit: Grosby Group
6/17
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
7/17
credit: Grosby Group
8/17
credit: Grosby Group
9/17
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
10/17
credit: Grosby Group
Eleven/17
At the time, she had a love affair with Argentinian Antonio de la Rúa, who is believed to be the one who convinced her to return to Miami after breaking up with Pique.
12/17
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
13/17
credit: Grosby Group
14/17
credit: Grosby Group
fifteen/17
At the moment, it is known that the artist has already registered her children in a school in Miami so that they can resume their studies there after next Christmas, according to La Vanguardia.
Click here to continue the exhibition
16/17
credit: Grosby Group
17/17
credit: Grosby Group
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Shakira was on vacation with unexpected company before settling down in Miami
Seth Rogen destroys the first bar of the first half of Super Mario Bros
Material: What happened to the contestant’s brother in Celebrity House 3 | Yamiri Infante | Celeb from United States | nndaml | fame