They reveal the supposed reaction of Shakira’s kids to now go to school in Miami and away from Pique

This is how Shakira’s children reacted to her new life in Miami

According to what is known, this would have been decided so that the children would be calm before starting their new school life in Miami, as it was found that they would start school next Tuesday, April 11th.

It is the first time the minors have lived outside the land they were born in and away from their famous father.

Faced with this panorama, some wonder what they will be like when faced with what awaits them on the other side of the world.

“Little ones They are very excited With his departure “The journalist Lorena Vázquez confirmed the program” Y ahora con Sónsoles “on the Antena 3 network, according to the Infobae portal.

It may surprise us because the move was imminent and agreed upon between him and the singer.

And according to some Spanish media, part of the custody agreement reached by the ex-partner is for Pique to be able to visit his children in Miami once a month.