April 9, 2023

They reveal the supposed reaction of Shakira’s kids to now go to school in Miami and away from Pique

This is how Shakira’s children reacted to her new life in Miami

According to what is known, this would have been decided so that the children would be calm before starting their new school life in Miami, as it was found that they would start school next Tuesday, April 11th.

It is the first time the minors have lived outside the land they were born in and away from their famous father.

Faced with this panorama, some wonder what they will be like when faced with what awaits them on the other side of the world.

“Little ones They are very excited With his departure “The journalist Lorena Vázquez confirmed the program” Y ahora con Sónsoles “on the Antena 3 network, according to the Infobae portal.

It may surprise us because the move was imminent and agreed upon between him and the singer.

And according to some Spanish media, part of the custody agreement reached by the ex-partner is for Pique to be able to visit his children in Miami once a month.

Shakira and her children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old) will be packing their bags very soon to leave Barcelona permanently and move to Miami.

This is after the singer was able to reach an agreement with the children’s father, Gerard Pique, after months of arduous negotiations.

The deal stipulated that the former footballer would be able to travel to see his children “whenever he wanted” and would be able to spend 10 days a month with them in “La Ciudad del Sol”.

See also  Laura Bozzo is rescued from prison, while Alfredo Adame is wanted by SAT

Shakira and the boys will live in this mansion in Miami.

It relates to the residence she already owned in that city and was valued at $20 million, according to the El Nuevo Herald.

The residence is located on a street favored by celebrities, North Bay Road.

According to the information, the property consists of 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

El Nuevo Herald explains that it has been offered for sale on several occasions, and that it was last put up for $16 million.

The residence was built in 1951.

It was acquired by Shakira in 2001 for $3.3 million.

At the time, she had a love affair with Argentinian Antonio de la Rúa, who is believed to be the one who convinced her to return to Miami after breaking up with Pique.

The singer has been known to have made alterations and remodels.

For example, he added three rooms and now the palace has a certain air of his Lebanese heritage.

See also  Horoscopes for January 13th: MHONI SEER tells you what awaits your horoscope on Friday

It has a privileged location as it is located in front of Biscayne Bay.

At the moment, it is known that the artist has already registered her children in a school in Miami so that they can resume their studies there after next Christmas, according to La Vanguardia.

Shakira and Gerard Pique have not been married in their 12 years together. Presumably, custody and custody of their children was the only legal issue that bound them.

According to a report in El Diario de Catalunya, Shakira will be able to decide the date she will move permanently to Miami with her children without having to consult with her ex-husband.

