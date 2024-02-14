What time is Lord of the Skies 9 broadcast on Telemundo: Where to watch episode 2 of the new season for free | Directions | Mexico

Wednesday, February 14 marks the long-awaited premiere of the film The ninth season of the series “Lord of Heaven”Which sparked great anticipation among fans of the successful series. Since the final episode of Season 8 aired on May 22, 2023, audiences have been eager to discover what direction the story will take. The latest preview has heightened expectations, revealing Aurelio Casillas' determination to reclaim his empire without restrictions, promising strong emotions and unexpected twists. In this new installment that will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Followers of the series “Master of Heaven” are eagerly awaiting the plot of events and the development of the characters in this ninth season. Aurelio Casillas' commanding presence and unwavering desire to restore his empire add an interesting element to the plot, making this installment a must-see event for fans of the series.

When is the ninth season of the series “Master of Heaven” released?

For those who are eagerly awaiting the exciting return, the key date is Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 PM (Mexico time). However, for fans in other countries, the question arises as to when they will be able to enjoy the premiere, considering the same schedule. Below, we provide the details so you don't miss a single second of Aurelio Casillas' long-awaited return.

Mexico – Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm

– Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 10:00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela: 11.00 pm

Chile, Argentina. Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay: 00:00 on Wednesday 14 February.

Introduction to the series Master of Heaven, Season 9

Where to watch the season 9 premiere of “Master of the Sky”?

The ninth season of El Señor de los Cielos will be available to viewers on Telemundo screens, providing an immersive experience for fans of the series. However, to set it according to your region, it is necessary to locate the corresponding signal number or cable operator.

In the case of AT&T U-verse, the signal is channel 22, while DirecTV and Dish Network will also broadcast it on channel 22. For Spectrum subscribers, Season 9 will be available on channel 12, and subscribers can enjoy Xfinity by tuning into channel 12.

With this detailed information, fans of “The Lord of the Skies” will be able to ensure they never miss an episode of the new season, and find the right signal according to their cable provider and specific region. The variety of options ensures that Aurelio Casillas' exciting plot is available to viewers on different platforms.

What days will the ninth season of the series “Lord of Heaven” be shown?

New episodes of El Señor de los Cielos will be available from Monday to Friday on Telemundo screens in its long-awaited ninth season. Fans of the series will be able to immerse themselves in Aurelio Casillas' enthralling plot filled with exciting twists and turns throughout the week, providing an ongoing television experience that will keep audiences glued to their screens.

Lord of the Sky – Season 9 (Photo: Telemundo)

Cast of the movie “Master of Heaven”

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Ximena Herrera as Ximena Letrán

Robinson Diaz as Milton Jimenez “El Capo”

Raul Mendes as Victor Casillas “Chacorta”

Carmen Villalobos as Leonor Ballesteros

Gabriel Porras as Marco Mejia

Fernanda Castillo as Monica Robles

Marlene Favela as Victoria Navarrese “La Gooper”

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Maritza Rodriguez as Amparo Rojas

Sabrina Ciara as Esperanza Salvatierra

“Lord of Heaven” – the official synopsis

In an attempt to contain his criminal empire, Aurelio agrees to a peace deal with the Mexican government, but the calm is broken when his son is arrested. This event causes his violent nature to resurface, prompting him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.}