See Bad Bunny’s luxurious mansion in California

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has managed to make huge profits through his music, and earlier this year, it was known that he bought a $9 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

According to Mi Casa magazine, the Puerto Rican bought a two-story, 680-square-meter mansion in Villa Haslam, which includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, an outdoor pool, a washing machine, an outdoor dining area and a large patio. A barbecue, an outdoor lounge, and a private parking lot that can accommodate eight vehicles.

Bad Bunny’s luxury home in Los Angeles is located just 4 kilometers from Hollywood Boulevard and the legendary Dolby Theater. This was available on Booking until the end of 2021, which is why there are photos of every corner of the villa.

This place was built in 2005, and one of the things that stands out the most are the panoramic views from the infinity pool surrounded by comfortable hammocks.

From what can be seen in the images, which are still available on real estate rental platforms, Puerto Ricans will be able to enjoy an open concept distribution on the ground floor of the house, where several areas share the same space, for example, the living room and the dining room.

From the kitchen side you can see that it is equipped with white furniture and has a large central island with stove. In addition, next to it there is a dining table with bar stools or bar stools.

The second floor of the palace is designed as a rest area and you can find some rooms, the main room which has a wonderful view and a dream bathroom.

Finally, the house also has areas for fun and you can find many games such as table football, punching bag, billiard room and wonderful gardens.