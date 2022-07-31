July 31, 2022

This is the beloved TV series actor who can go to prison for 20 years

Lane Skeldon July 31, 2022

Serge Sendl It is one of the miscreants From TV soap Plus Creator From the world of Mexican entertainment. In recent days it became known that this beloved actor was Accused From theft Selling 14 properties to a businessman Jorge RenosoHe is the husband of singer Noelia. Reynoso and his sister sued Sergio Sendel for Crimes of looting, criminal assembly and expropriation.

in the middle TVNotes They released the information, then into the show “first hand” Silvia Renoso Businessman’s sister, confirmed it Sendel stole The Properties On this fact, they decided to sue him. “It’s a whole team formed by the Santaella-Sindel boys and they’ve occupied the property… They’re in the name of Ramón Santala Sendel and Eduardo Santala Sendel, they were their icons,” Silvia said.

