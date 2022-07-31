This is the beloved TV series actor who can go to prison for 20 years

Serge Sendl It is one of the miscreants From TV soap Plus Creator From the world of Mexican entertainment. In recent days it became known that this beloved actor was Accused From theft Selling 14 properties to a businessman Jorge RenosoHe is the husband of singer Noelia. Reynoso and his sister sued Sergio Sendel for Crimes of looting, criminal assembly and expropriation.

in the middle TVNotes They released the information, then into the show “first hand” Silvia Renoso Businessman’s sister, confirmed it Sendel stole The Properties On this fact, they decided to sue him. “It’s a whole team formed by the Santaella-Sindel boys and they’ve occupied the property… They’re in the name of Ramón Santala Sendel and Eduardo Santala Sendel, they were their icons,” Silvia said.

Sendel is one of Mexico’s most famous villains.

Reynoso confirmed that the actor has a scheme with people theft The Properties. “Being in many novels as a businessman, as a rich man, as a villain, as people who have committed all kinds of barbarism, he has lost his head and lives in an alternate reality where he thinks the same thing he did in a forum he can actually do,” the businessman’s sister said.

for this part, Jorge Renoso Gustavo Adolfo Infante also gave an interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante and confirmed it Looting, also announced that a property was sold to María Elena Saldaña “La Güereja”. Jorge Renoso confirmed: “Now it is important and important that people do not keep what does not belong to them. We have discovered six properties that the actor allegedly kept.”

Sirio Sendel was prosecuted for theft, criminal association, and expropriation.

“Actually, in one of the properties who will be very sad about what will happen, they tell me that the property has been split in half, in one of the properties we are setting up the acrylic factory and the other half has been sold to an actress they call “La Jeriga”, Maria Elena Saldana, she sold this house For that actress. She’s so sad, but she’s also into this. The businessman said

Related news

Also, Reynoso fired a powerful court notice against Serge Sendl: “Here we will not provide a single resource until he sees Sendles in prison. This man has brought the fictional villain to real life, no more than real life if there is a prison, when he plays the role of the villain in the novels, finishes the story, leaves the place and goes home, but what His act here as a villain will have consequences.”