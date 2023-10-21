October 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Diana Nyad, the woman who swam from Cuba to Miami at the age of 64 and is now played in a movie by Annette Bening.

Diana Nyad, the woman who swam from Cuba to Miami at the age of 64 and is now played in a movie by Annette Bening.

Lane Skeldon October 21, 2023 6 min read

Image source, Netflix

caption,

Annette Bening plays Diana Nyad in the Netflix series.

  • author, Stephen McIntosh
  • Role, Entertainment correspondent, BBC

Sharks, jellyfish stings, tropical storms, navigation problems, and physical exhaustion are the types of problems that fortunately don’t worry the average person during a normal workday.

But for retired athlete Diana Nyad, these were the challenges she faced during the many attempts she made, in her early sixties, to become the first person to swim a distance of 177 kilometers from Cuba to Florida without using a protective cage.

Most people, including Nyad herself, believe that she retired from competitive swimming at the age of 30.

But more than three decades later, he decided to keep it going The goal he eluded when he was 20 years old.

See also  Anel Norenha asks for reconciliation with Marisol Sosa after accusing her son-in-law of assaulting her: “Let's stop everything”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

This is Kim Kardashian’s reaction when her daughter, North, publicly revealed that she had dyslexia

October 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

Samadhi Zendejas and Horacio Pancheri’s reprehensible commentary that left no one indifferent

October 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Kendall Jenner goes viral in seconds on the networks: Is she pregnant with Bad Bunny?

October 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Hurricane Norma will make landfall in Cabo San Lucas as Tommy approaches the Leeward Islands.

October 21, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Avianca: They make fun of the logo again by mixing it with the Amazon and American logos

October 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
6 min read

Diana Nyad, the woman who swam from Cuba to Miami at the age of 64 and is now played in a movie by Annette Bening.

October 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Brilliant Minds: Peruvian Schoolchildren Who Won Gold and Silver Medals at the Science Olympiad | We are

October 21, 2023 Zera Pearson