The unusual amount Usher was paid for his Super Bowl halftime show

Guide He had a huge rise in popularity after his recent participation in the halftime show at Super Bowl XVIII. The artist performed a series of his most famous songs, accompanied by a large number of dancers and guest artists such as: Alicia Keys, She, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Plus many costume changes and stage manipulations that demonstrated a tremendous production that could only be expected from an event of this caliber.

However, despite the millions of viewers who watched the event, making it the most watched broadcast in the United States since the moon landing, Asher did not receive significant compensation for his show; in fact, he only received $671 For 13 minutes he spent on the field.

The Texas rapper is not the only one who received sums that many might consider ridiculous after performing on this stage. The truth is that the artists responsible for providing their services for the Super Bowl halftime show are not paid much since it is a promotional platform for them, which will later see their fees on the various platforms. .

