The creators of UNO warn that the rule for +2 and +4 cards is being abused

UNO board game is one of the most popular entertainment enjoyed by friends and families from different countries around the world.

UNO, which consists of a set of cards with different numbers and colors, The winner is the player who spends all cards first, and who must shout UNO when he has the last card remaining.

however, Each group of players has installed so-called house rules, which consist of adapting the game to each situation and relying on what they share with each of the competitors.

This diversity sparked discussions on social media, forcing the game's official account on the X website to clarify some positions.

One of the most frequently asked questions concerns the use to which it can be given. to cards +2 and +4, which consist of drawing two or four cards, respectively. Some players indicated that they use these cards strategically to avoid drawing and collecting a larger number for the next opponent who cannot confront them.

“If you get a +2… can the person who should have drawn a 2 put down a +2 card and have the next person draw a 4?' asked one user.

However, the game's makers have warned that this rule is poorly implemented and is not consistent with the original rules. When consulted on its account It cannot be blocked, and therefore the affected person has no choice but to steal the indicated number.

This would also affect the accumulation of cards that might affect another opponent, as it would not be possible to punish players by drawing an unlimited number of them.

“The rumors are true. You can't officially stack a +2 on top of a +2“The official account of the game UNO warned.

“When a +4 is played, the next player must draw those cards and loses their turnHe stressed in another post.