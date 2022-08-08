August 8, 2022

"You have everything to succeed in England"; Kyle Walker praised Lara Mediotempo

Cassandra Curtis August 8, 2022

Mexico City /

Emilio Larra still nobody Great Signs for America At the current opening in 2022. El Pelon, despite his young age, is one One of the safest American defenders on campus today.

football player talent I am 20 years old she was until recognized by Einglish Kyle WalkerHe currently plays for Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Julio Ibanez, a TUDN reporter, told the tale during the broadcast of the match between Aguilas and FC Juarez, which finished 2-1 In favor of a painting by Fernando Ortiz.

Walkerat the end of the duel between America and Manchester City in the United States, talk with Lara and He assured him he had all the talent to succeed in EnglandYou just need to gain muscle mass.

Although defense American You find people like Bruno Valdez and Sebastian Caceres, El Pelon gradually acquired ownership. against the braveAnd the I played as a winger After the departure of Jorge Sanchez and It was a great match.

Lara was revealed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019, in which the tricolor team put in a great performance and ended up making it to the final. Unfortunately for the Aztecs, it ended up surrendering to the chosen host.

