Yordan Alvarez returned for Game 1 of the postseason

Yordan Alvarez reconnect com. homerun in Game 1 to Postseason.

This Saturday, October 7, they will face each other Houston Astros And Minnesota Twins In game 1 of American League Series. Both teams strive to be the best of the five. That is, the first to achieve three victories will be in the championship series against the winner between them Texas Rangers And Baltimore Orioles.

Yordan Alvarez He started as a third-round starter and designated hitter. Cuban is in fourth place Post season After his performance in 2019, 2021 and 2022. In the 2021 Championship Series, he won the award Most valuable player against Boston Red Sox.

And in 2022 it was one of the most important pieces to skip Seattle Mariners In the section series. In Game 1, mark the match with WalkOff Homerun In the ninth inning against Cy Young, Robbie Ray.

In 2023, it started in a similar way.

On his second visit to the bullpen he found a runner at first base and the score was one to zero Houston. In the number of one ball without strikes, Jordan Hit change From the beginning of the competitor Billy Uber He sent the ball over the fences into right field. The ball left the club at 99.8 mph and traveled 379 feet.

Three to zero in the third period.

Yordan Alvarez He now collects seven home runs Postseason to MLB. With this amount he tied it Jose Canseco In third place historically on the list Players born in Cuba. As for Astrosbreaking the tie with Lance Berkman He was left alone in eighth place.

In terms of hits, he has 28. He moves into sixth place in franchise history, surpassing his teammate. Kyle Tucker. enormous.

Let’s see the hit.

Yordan Alvarez’s home run in the first game of the postseason between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins

