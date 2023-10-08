Lourdes Gurriel Jr. joined the Arizona Patazos Party

Regular season for MLB 2023 to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He was exceptional in every way, obviously broke personal records and there is no better reward than taking his good performance to the postseason.

Cuban landed in Los Angeles with him Arizona diamondbackWith the sole and determined goal of winning the first game of the series at any cost.advertisements

Desert franchise has arrived Dodger stadium With a lot to gain and very little to lose, considering the numbers of locals opposing DBacks During the past five years.

outside the stated time, Dodgers He extended his authority before Arizona In 2023, winning eight out of 13 matches.

However, to the group that owns chase field They didn’t care much about what happened in the past and beat them up Clayton Kershaw In the first half.

The veteran left-hander had only managed a third of the game before Dave Roberts I would like to remove it.

Lourdes Juriel Jr. joined the party

Lourdes Gurriel Jr He failed on his first strike, in the middle of attacking DodgersBut on his second chance, he did not forgive.

«Unito» It was accomplished with two homers on the bases and only one on the scoreboard.

with Emmett Sheehan On the nose, Lorde hit a slider that came home at 86 mph.

The ball you hit Lourdes Gurriel Jr He landed a bunt to short left field but very close to the line allowing Cuban to reach second.

At the same time, Arizona He scored the eighth goal of the match and practically put the game on ice.

In just two rounds Dbak Wins 9×0 in an unexpected success festival.

Below you can enjoy the video of the hit: