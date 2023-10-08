David Beckham raises his hand to save Manchester United from the Glazers

It has been a very complicated few months for Manchester Unitedfrom a hesitant start in the Premier League and In the Champions Leagueto uncertainty about the possibility of the Glazer family selling the foundation.

After the midweek disaster at home to Galatasaray, Protests against the North American owners were noted during Saturday’s duel against Brentfordwhere Erik ten Hag got some oxygen back Thanks to the painful comeback in the last minutes of the duel.

One of the legends of the Red Devils team raised his voice and even demanded stability in what he considers to be the best club in the world. This is David Beckham, who during an appearance at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix spoke about the team he loves.

“We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. “We want stability.”He told Sky Sports. “I think that’s the most important thing. We all have our favorite candidates who we think need to run the club and take care of it to get it back where it belongs,” he added.

The British also confirmed this “In our eyes, in the eyes of the fans, we are number one. “We want to get back to the top and I think I know the right people to do it, so we’ll see!”

Ask for patience with Erik ten Hag

Although the Glazers are the main people that stand out to all Manchester United fans, The truth is that the Dutch coach, Erik ten Hag, is already standing on a tightrope And in the eyes of the followers. However, Beckham asked for patience.

“He is a good coach. These are difficult times and now there is a lot of noise in the club. We must get rid of this noise. “We need to make a decision for the benefit of the club, the coaches, the players and the fans,” Becks said.

