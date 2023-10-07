Bellingham does what he wants! Real Madrid wins the minimum over Osasuna with a goal from the Englishman

2023-10-07

Goal (RM): Jude Bellingham puts Real Madrid ahead in the 9th minute. Modric recovers and makes an assist Carvajal in the area he first left for Bellingham. The Englishman controlled the ball, raised his head and put the ball past Sergio Herrera.

again: Real Madrid beat Osasuna 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in the ninth round of the Spanish League. Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of the afternoon.

Solve the puzzle in White Defense. Chouamini will play with Rudiger in the center of defense, Mendy will play on the left, and Camavinga will be the pivot.

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera between the sticks; Jesus Ariso, Catena, David Garcia, Ruben Peña, Juan Cruz; Ruben Garcia, Moncayola, Lucas Toro, Aymar Uroz; And you are Budimir.

Real Madrid It will host Osasuna (10th) on Saturday in the ninth round of the league to defend its lead from harassing Barcelona (2nd) and surprising Girona (3rd) before the international break.

The Merengue team, which regained first place in the standings after defeating Girona 3-0 last weekend, faces the match with good momentum after defeating Napoli 3-2 on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The match will be a new opportunity for Vinicius to continue accumulating minutes after returning from a muscle injury, and to measure his partnership again with Jude Bellingham, the new gem of merengue.

On the other hand, the Merengues will not be able to rely on Nacho Fernandez, who has been suspended for three matches after the red card he received last weekend against Girona.

On the other hand, it will be Osasuna, which is looking for a new victory after beating Alaves 2-0 last Sunday, ending a series of four matches without a win, including three defeats.

Time and channel

The Real Madrid-Osasuna match kicks off at 8:15 a.m. and will be broadcast on DAZN, Directv Sport and ESPN+.