October 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alexis Vega and Chicot Calderon will not play again for Chivas

Alexis Vega and Chicot Calderon will not play again for Chivas

Cassandra Curtis October 7, 2023 2 min read

Little joke it was expensive Alexis Vega actually Christian Calderon After their meeting in Tolucaas both elements have already been notified of this They will not continue to wear the Chivas jerseyThe heavy hand reached the red and white team.

president Chivas, amore vergara, They were not forgiven for this Lack of disciplineSo Chicot will not be renewed With the Guadalajara Club They will end their contract two months ago. Sources announced that this will be the first to be officially announced outside the club Half the time.

to Calderon His contract expires in December. I was in talks to renew, but then had a problem Tolucawhere next to Vega And the young player Raul Martinez They brought the women to the Focus Hotel, and everything fell apart.

with Vega Everything is still being analyzed, okay Terminate the contract Which has up to December 2024 It is very expensive to ChivasTherefore, they will seek to release him in the next transfer period; While he will train, but will not be taken into account.

The problem with Vega It’s his highest salary, and from there Chivas You will have to Find accommodation Immediately.

The only way out immediately would be through exchangeWell, in June Vega Can Negotiate a pre-contract To leave for free in December, because due to the high cost no one would pay for his letter.

The topics are on the table, you just need to put a check mark, but this will culminate in the race for both items Chivas.

See also  Antonio Conte made his debut with a long win with Tottenham in the Conference League

the guy Martinezthere will only be one Economic sanctions He will continue at the club as he is one of the candidates with a great future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“I dream of winning in Colombia, and this is my dream.”

October 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The decision that Juventus will take and explain the reasons for the result

October 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Canales will be running and will be out of Rayados for an indefinite period

October 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Costa Rica and Panama agree to transfer migrants to Nicaragua

October 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Miami women arrested after 17 patients found at illegal surgery recovery home – Telemundo Miami (51)

October 7, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The United States will provide credits for the purchase of electric or hybrid cars

October 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
7 min read

Today’s horoscopes, October 7, 2023, for all zodiac signs

October 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon