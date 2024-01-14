Yasiel Puig apologizes after the massive coup in Venezuela

star cuban baseball player, Yasiel PuigShe has only one goal: Play again in the MLB. This is what appeared in the current campaign for Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) with a group Sharks in La Guaira.

The Sharks played the tenth game of Round robin They are clear favorites to qualify for the tournament final. They won nine and lost only one, a difference of four games Lara CardinalsWhich accompanies them in second place.

On January 13, he hit a home run in extra innings and clearly led the salty team to victory. On this play, the Cienfuegos native threw the bat and made a huge hit “Bat heart” Celebrating what he just did.

Statements by Yasiel Puig

Later, immediately after the meeting ended, the channel’s correspondent IVC He conducted a short interview with yasiel puig, Where he delivered the following words, thank you for the video he posted Playing baseball On the social network X.

“It was an emotion, first of all I want to tell you Apologies to the pitcher and the Braves Because of the pitch of the bat, as it was, and I stood still, but it was the emotion of the moment.”Cuban shouted.

“We have to continue to respect other players… Sorry Braves but it was emotional, two strikes, I didn't do anything in the previous inning and the strike was out.“He finished Yasiel Puig To the TV channel.

“I didn't think it was a home run, if it hit the fence the runner could score“, concluded the native of Cienfuegos, Cuba.

Great words said by the current star of LVBPwhich demonstrates the improvement achieved by the Cuban and brings him once again closer to his goal of once again belonging to a team of Big leagues.

Yasiel Puig, was undoubtedly the key part of the Sharks team. Cuban is showing an imposing .415 average and is the leader in home runs in the playoffs. LVBP With three.