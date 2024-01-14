After being booed by their fans, Rayados beat Puebla 2-0

After eliminating him in Quarter-finals By Atletico San Luis Aperture 2023 leaguehobby a plan He did not fill his stadium and booed many of his players and even the coach Fernando Ortiz In the First day of 2024 lockdown; However, at the end of the game in a 2-0 win over Puebla, everything changed.

Players love Rodrigo Aguirre, Maxi Meza, Eric Aguirre and Alfonso Gonzalez, who were in the lineup or on the bench in this duel, were booed loudly, but they would get rid of their spikes; Eric Ponchetto assisted on the opening goal, which would practically be the goal that would award the points, as the score reached 2-0 until the final minute with a pass from Luis Romo to Germain Berteram.

Maxie tried to keep his mouth shut, but failed

Maxi Meza In the 12th minute, he was close to opening the scoring with a cross shot from the left side, but he needed a closer shot or from a colleague to push him.

Again in the 19th minute, Maxi appeared and opened a space near Al Hilal and from there he fired the ball that barely passed one side of the goal. Goal.

Soon at 21 German Bertram He had a pass for a goal, but no one was able to close the clip, and after seconds he shot into the goal, so they prevented him, and upon the rebound, he had the ball left to try again and sent the ball outside. He left people sighing in his seat.

Arguing

In the 22nd minute, a controversy has arisen since then Daniel Alvarez He fell to the turf, and a penalty was awarded, as there was contact in the defensive sweep, but nothing was scored. Then, in the 27th minute, the ball entered the net PueblaBut offside was recorded and the goal was not awarded to the sector.

Puebla improved in the match

In the first minutes, Rayados was the owner of the match, but that was only the beginning, as Puebla little by little rethought his playing style and was able to control the ball; Naturally, he did not avoid a scare in the 35th minute when Berteram shot the ball from distance, almost missing a goal. Great goal for the Argentine.

At 42', Ponchito Gonzalez He had a clear chance that he missed, which increased the fans' desire to boo him, just like they did to Maxi Meza.

The target finally falls

In the 47th minute Berteram then put the ball against the post Eric Aguirre From the right side he gave him a perfect cross pass at the near post and German He went up and headed the ball and it was very good, but the ball crashed.

In the 51st minute, Aguirre again made a good pass into the center of the area there Ponchito He swung his head back and a shot came high that first hit the crossbar and then crashed into the goal to make it 1-0, thus changing the boos he had received before the match to applause for his goal.

In the 60th minute, Puebla had the opportunity to equalize from the left side Kevin Velasco He shot hard and cross, but far above Andrada's goal.

Later, incredibly, The second of RayadosThe ball suffered a series of bounces inside the small area and never entered, even though Berteram was a few centimeters away from pushing the ball.

Puebla forgave Rayados

In the 73rd minute of play, Brian Angulo Send an accurate cross to the center of the area where Martin Barragan RowHe took a header as he tried to put the ball near the postaway from Andrada, but he went goal-side.

Miguel Sansoris In the 79th minute, the crowd trembled, as a dangerous header was scored as a goal and, miraculously, Andrada made a brilliant save to avoid falling into his own net.

And when Puebla insisted more than ever, in a counterattack Rayados made it 2-0, Luis Romo He passed the ball to Berteram, who entered from the right side and scored with a shot from close range to seal the victory in the last minute.

In the end, Andrada also became a champion Gang, because there was still another play in which physicality was used to cover a Pueblan shot. Thus, Monterrey achieved three points at the start of the tournament.

