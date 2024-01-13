La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 with Costa Rica in mind; There was a surprise

01-13-2024
the Honduras national team He left this Saturday for United State, Where the friendly match will be held Iceland Next Wednesday, January 17, at 7 pm Cairo time.
With a delegation of 24 football players Alexander Lopez Joined at the last minute after withdrawing Jorge BengochetOur national teams traveled to American soil with one goal: to beat the Europeans.
In the afternoon of this day, everyone's equipment was moved to international Airport (Palmerola in Comayagua).First stop before arrival (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).
Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Redin They commanded the ship Hwhich you will join Reynaldo Rueda, Who will also come to Miami, United States.
Many bags, happy faces and others bidding farewell to their loved ones via mobile devices were part of the team players' farewell Bicolor From Catracho region.
the Bicolor Nacional will play at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, USAHome of the Argentine star Lionel Andres MessiWho started training today, Saturday, for the 2024 season in Multilateral.
It should be emphasized that for the sake of this international commitment, H It will only have players from National LeagueSince then, it is not happening FIFA date, The legion he plays in Europe They were eliminated.
Legionnaires who are active in Major League Soccer, as well as Hondurans who do not have a team, were also not taken into account. Andy Carpenter, Rommel Kyoto.
Goalkeepers
Luis Lopez, the real Spain
Harold Fonseca and Olancho
Marlon Licona in Motagua
Defenses
Kevin Alvarez and Motagua
Carlos Melendez | Motagua
Carlos Argueta and Motagua
Marcelo Santos and Motagua
Wesley Decas I Motagua
Devron Garcia I Real España
Julian Martinez | Olympia
Javier Arriaga's first marathon
Midfielders
Jorge Alvarez | Olympia
Carlos Pineda | Olympia
Jose Pinto I Olympia
Edwin Rodriguez | Olympia
Gerson Chavez I Marathon
Samuel Elver I Marathon
Edwin Maldonado in Motagua
Carlos Mejia in Motagua
Attackers
Douglas Martinez | Indy Eleven (USL)
Yeson Mejia in Motagua
Darrickson Vuelto i Real España
Daniel Carter I am the real Spain
Alexander Lopez I without equipment
