January 14, 2024

La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 with Costa Rica in mind; There was a surprise

01-13-2024

the Honduras national team He left this Saturday for United State, Where the friendly match will be held Iceland Next Wednesday, January 17, at 7 pm Cairo time.

With a delegation of 24 football players Alexander Lopez Joined at the last minute after withdrawing Jorge BengochetOur national teams traveled to American soil with one goal: to beat the Europeans.

In the afternoon of this day, everyone's equipment was moved to international Airport (Palmerola in Comayagua).First stop before arrival (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

OFFICIAL: With only one corps player, the Honduran national team has announced a call-up against Iceland; And Bubba Lopez?

Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Redin They commanded the ship Hwhich you will join Reynaldo Rueda, Who will also come to Miami, United States.

Many bags, happy faces and others bidding farewell to their loved ones via mobile devices were part of the team players' farewell Bicolor From Catracho region.

the Bicolor Nacional will play at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, USAHome of the Argentine star Lionel Andres MessiWho started training today, Saturday, for the 2024 season in Multilateral.

It should be emphasized that for the sake of this international commitment, H It will only have players from National LeagueSince then, it is not happening FIFA date, The legion he plays in Europe They were eliminated.

Read also: Officially: CONCACAF confirms the date and timing of the qualifying draw for the 2026 World Cup

Legionnaires who are active in Major League Soccer, as well as Hondurans who do not have a team, were also not taken into account. Andy Carpenter, Rommel Kyoto.

See also  Manchester United's defeat was unprofessional: Ten Hag

Goalkeepers

Luis Lopez, the real Spain

Harold Fonseca and Olancho

Marlon Licona in Motagua

Defenses

Kevin Alvarez and Motagua

Carlos Melendez | Motagua

Carlos Argueta and Motagua

Marcelo Santos and Motagua

Wesley Decas I Motagua

Devron Garcia I Real España

Julian Martinez | Olympia

Javier Arriaga's first marathon

Midfielders

Jorge Alvarez | Olympia

Carlos Pineda | Olympia

Jose Pinto I Olympia

Edwin Rodriguez | Olympia

Gerson Chavez I Marathon

Samuel Elver I Marathon

Edwin Maldonado in Motagua

Carlos Mejia in Motagua

Attackers

Douglas Martinez | Indy Eleven (USL)

Yeson Mejia in Motagua

Darrickson Vuelto i Real España

Daniel Carter I am the real Spain

Alexander Lopez I without equipment

