while the FC Barcelona will enter the investigation into the Negrera case To pay the former Vice President of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA), Jose María Enriquez Negrera, The eyes of the world will be on the Blaugrana teambut How many titles have you won during this period?

The investigation refers to the period from 2014 to 2018in which Cooley’s team is He won 4 La Liga titles santander, 5 of the King’s Cup, 2 of the Spanish Super Cup at the country level; Doliya stayed with him 1 Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup.

The Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office has accused the Blaugrana club of buying referees And pointed to former presidents of barcelona, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeuas well as its directors, Oscar Grau and Albert Soler, to pay Enriquez Negrera up to 3 million euros.

The club is also accused of committing the crime of corruption in businessin its form of mathematical fraud, unfair management and fraudulent trade document.

Barcelona won La Liga in the seasons 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, As well as editions King’s Cup 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The prosecutor’s office found it Negreira received payments through Dasnil 95 and Nilsadcompanies managed by exarbito.

Investigation also Brand of both Rosell and Bartomeu arrived and Make a verbal agreement In strict secrecy With Enriquez Negrera.

The case is going strong and there is still a lot to investigateSo F.C.B It is in the eyes of the world.

​

​