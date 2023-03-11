Benzema denies Deschamps’ account of his withdrawal from Qatar 2022 in the first half

Didier Deschampstechnical director of France national teamgave a long and revealing interview with Le ParisienThe most resonant topic during the conversation was how to unsubscribe Karim Benzema to Qatar 2022after Real Madrid striker He was seriously injured.

However, the issuance of French selector It was not taken well catwho in social networkswith some simulated words as clues and letters as well as a smaller number of letters, they indicated the fact that You lied about what happened.

What did Deschamps say about the loss of Benzema?

Deschamps gave Some details About the departure of Karim during the past world Cupasserting that it was because feet discomfortas the main reason for its occurrence.

He even confirmed that the interrogation about merengue top scorer diagnosis, No need, because it was quite clear.

“It insults us to say that. There is only one truth and Karim knows him well. Joined November 14th After a period of inactivity at his club (his last match was with Real Madrid November 2 Kiss Celtic, playing 26 minutes). He followed an individual programme, and his return to group training has been postponed. I wasn’t 100 percent clear if I could start in the first game vs Australia. When Karim was injured, our doctor took him to the hospital Aspetar Clinic to perform an MRI. Karim presented the results to A Your doctor in Madrid who also gave him his opinion. When he got back to the hotel, it was already past midnight. Karim met our doctor in his room, who came to give me a report on the hospital Magnetic Resonance“.

Why leave the concentrate cream?

Didier told how Abandon Galactic Attackdo you guarantee that He asked her to take her timeBut suddenly when I already realized it I’m no longer in focus.

Karim is upset about this world It meant a lot to him. He told me he died. At best, you do Back to training can not reach before December 10th. In his statement on his social network, he expressed his disappointment at having to leave, but justifies his choice. Worry about thinking about the team. We were together for about 20 minutes. When I leave him I tell him: Karim is in no hurry.. You organize your return with the team manager. When I wake up, I realize that He went. It’s your decisionHe won’t tell you otherwise, I understand and respect that.”

The strategist confirmed that he would not have been in a position to duel, despite the fact that it was Play a match with his club before you start Country competition.

“Do you really think that it can be compared to the strength of a World Cup semi-final? Despite his talent and status that no one had ever questioned, can you imagine him coming back at the last minute? Karim himself He told me I wasn’t ready“.

How did El Gato respond?

Benzema signed Deschamps’ response to Le Parisien on his nets, in which he indicated his departure from focus with a clear message. next to the ferry “But what is audacity?”added Dear Didier, Good evening.. Both phrases are accompanied by an extension clown face. He also guarantees that with this version of events Deschamps “He lies”.

Meanwhile, the teacher reveals that Karim told him this I will not play for the French national team anymoreand that the reasons must be provided by himself.