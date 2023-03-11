March 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Martinoli calls DT del Atlas an idiot in Mediotiempo live

Cassandra Curtis March 11, 2023 2 min read

During a live broadcast, it is very difficult to control everything that happens, so sometimes There are mistakes or funny situations that later become a trend on social networks.

And only on Friday, in the preview of Puebla against Chivas, Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Jorge Campos gifted little gemssince they left their mics on, so a conversation was overheard where they shot two Liga MX coaches.

Which coaches were they talking about?

During the broadcast on the YouTube channel, Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos and David Medrano were preparing to narrate the match between Puebla and Chivas. However, they didn’t realize that the sound had been left open, So I overheard the conversation between Martinoli, García and Campos.

Speaking without naming the coach only They were referring to Rafa PuenteIt was pointed out that if they tied or lost against Cruz Azul, they would lose their job. On the other hand, Christian reversed the position of the pumas helmsman with that of Atlas, whom he insulted by the way.

Martinoli was heard to say: “Play European, if that’s how they play.” For his part, Campos replied:That’s how it goes, they’ll see if they draw or lose tomorrow“.

Martinoli comments: “If they don’t expel the Malays.” “from?” (fields); “on a slope … of the Atlas”to reply.

What is the status of Puente e Mora?

Both Pumas and Atlas did not have a good tournamentTo display their positions in the public table. University students are in 13th place with 11 units, and Tonight’s loss to Cruz Azul, could be Rafa Puente del Rio’s penalty.

See also  Paris Saint-Germain: French newspapers criticize Messi, Mbappe and Neymar after the loss against Manchester City | Sports

for his part, After being humiliated in the middle of the week in Honduras in the Concachampion regionThe Foxes, in 15th place with only nine points, have a difficult visit from Lyon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Benzema denies Deschamps’ account of his withdrawal from Qatar 2022 in the first half

March 11, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How many titles did Barcelona win from 2014 to 2018?

March 11, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yuli Guriel reaches deal with Marlins (Report)

March 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

How likely is it to hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046?

March 11, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A beauty queen was sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing a millionaire’s wine in Spain

March 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The new Kia Niro is available in Puerto Rico

March 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

This was Shakira and Bizarab’s show on Jimmy Fallon’s show

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon