Yuli Guriel reaches deal with Marlins (Report)

Iglesias, 33, has 11 seasons of major league experience with the Red Sox, Tigers, Reds, Orioles, Angels and Rockies. Known for his glove, Iglesias hit .292/.328/.380 in 118 games for Colorado in 2022 and will field an option from the right side of the plate to complement the work of lefty Joe Wendell, who aims to be the starting shortstop. for the club.