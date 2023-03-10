March 11, 2023

Yuli Guriel reaches deal with Marlins (Report)

March 10, 2023

The Marlins added more depth to their outfield by reaching minor league deals with Cuban veterans Yuli Gurrell and Jose Iglesias Thursday night, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Vinsand. The club did not confirm the news of the agreements.

Gurriel was a mainstay at first base as the Astros reached six consecutive SCLAs, including four pennants and two World Series titles. Gurriel was a free agent for the first time since leaving Cuba, agreeing to a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Astros in 2016.

The 38-year-old veteran had a rough year in 2022 hitting .242 with eight home runs and .647 OPS through 146 games, but rebounded by going 17-for-49 (.347) with two home runs over the last postseason.

319 batting average at age 37, becoming the oldest batting champion since Barry Bonds in 2002 and the second Cuban-born player to win the batting title. since Tony Oliva in 1971. He also won his first Gold Glove.

Over seven years in the Majors, Cuban hit .284/.328/.448 with 94 home runs, 206 doubles and 435 hits.

Iglesias, 33, has 11 seasons of major league experience with the Red Sox, Tigers, Reds, Orioles, Angels and Rockies. Known for his glove, Iglesias hit .292/.328/.380 in 118 games for Colorado in 2022 and will field an option from the right side of the plate to complement the work of lefty Joe Wendell, who aims to be the starting shortstop. for the club.

