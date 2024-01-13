Cadey Coyle has arrived in Guadalajara to sign for Chivas

the Chivas Little by little they are taking shape for him Closing 2024 And this Saturday other reinforcements arrived, because Kid Quill is already in Guadalajara To get to work under orders from Argentine Fernando Gago.

Born in California, but of Mexican descent, Coil Do The second new face of the Holy FlockAnd after getting ready, I arrived at the Tapatia Pearl to Signature stampis introduced and thus makes its debut in Mexico, the land of his mother.

Cowell Maldonado, I traveled from San Jose, California to Guadalajara He arrived in the first seconds of this Saturday to be transferred to the hotel where he is staying to rest.

When will it be shown?

is expected This Saturday, the attacking player will have a calm day and recover, and at night there are possibilities for that Attend Akron Stadium To see the duel between Chivas And Santos Laguna corresponding to Day 1 To close 2024.

Sunday He will undergo rigorous physical and medical testing and is expected to be Formal, assertive and willing to train By orders of Fernando Gago.

Quill has arrived Behind the Agreement between Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes That's why he stopped training in Orlando, Florida with the US National Team to return to San Jose and prepare for a move to Mexico.

He would sign for 4 years and was sold for $4 million plus variables The MLS team retains a percentage in the future sale to Europe.

Coil He was born in California and is the son of Amber Maldonado, who has Mexican roots. From there he obtained citizenship, which is why he arrived in Guadalajara with his green passport.

The third recording will be by Javier Hernandez This is what the Chivas Board of Directors is working on to close it and officially announce its return to Guadalajara after 13 years of absence.

