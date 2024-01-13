Tulio Gomez revealed what's missing

Cali's largest shareholder revealed the details of the negotiations. Good or bad news?

América de Cali fans are worried, as one of the most important deals for the club and Colombian football in the last 20 years could be closed. The possibility of signing Chilean Arturo Vidal keeps the scarlet fans waiting. And much more so with the versions regarding a possible agreement, which contradicts the versions that Olympia of Paraguay joined and could extract the signature of “King Arthur”. Therefore, an official voice was needed to find out the truth about the conversations with Vidal. And for this, Tulio Gomez, the largest shareholder in the scarlet club, appeared.

Tulio was clear and told the details of the negotiations with Arturo Vidal. The leader revealed on his Twitter account (X): “As of this time, Friday, January 12, at 8 p.m., we have not yet reached any agreement with Arturo Vidal.”

However, Gomez did not give up and confirmed that he would continue the contract with the Chilean. Of course, he explained what was missing to realize the dream: “His presence in América de Cali is what we want most, and we will continue to work to achieve it, we just need a sponsor and for the agent to discount it.” Little.”

