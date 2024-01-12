January 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chivas issued the 14th to Chicharito Hernandez. Ricardo Marin will turn 19 years old

Chivas issued the 14th to Chicharito Hernandez. Ricardo Marin will turn 19 years old

Cassandra Curtis January 13, 2024 2 min read

The path to arrival Javier Hernandez how Strengthening ChivasIt has fewer and fewer obstacles, because even They have already released number 14 To carry it.

It has been used before Ricardo MarinChicharito will return to Chivas with the number he used and which gave him great results and thus the number 14 currently appears without an owner.

What did Chivas do to launch the number 14?

This is why the sources reported Half the time That Chivas requested permission from Liga MX because under the regulation no element can change numbers in the same football year, which will be the case with Marín.

You can only change your number in the Apertura, the tournament that opens the football year.

The mandate came from the MX League and Javier will have no problems carrying it The number he left Chivas with With whom he scored many goals.

This is part of the hiring process at Hernandez, which is… It's very close to reaching its endbut it may continue for at least another week.

Among the things that need to be finalized is the length of the contract, with Chivas looking for one year with an option for a second year Javier Hernandez Try four tournaments.

The talks continue Announcement will come soon Which they hope will be to great fanfare.

See also  Schedules are ready for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

After being booed by their fans, Rayados beat Puebla 2-0

January 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 with Costa Rica in mind; There was a surprise

January 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Cadey Coyle has arrived in Guadalajara to sign for Chivas

January 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

After being booed by their fans, Rayados beat Puebla 2-0

January 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

NASA releases images of the most volcanic world in our solar system: it is close to Jupiter

January 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

They managed to photograph the rarest beluga whale in the world

January 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights in the US due to winter weather

January 14, 2024 Winston Hale