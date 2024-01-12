Chivas issued the 14th to Chicharito Hernandez. Ricardo Marin will turn 19 years old

The path to arrival Javier Hernandez how Strengthening ChivasIt has fewer and fewer obstacles, because even They have already released number 14 To carry it.

It has been used before Ricardo MarinChicharito will return to Chivas with the number he used and which gave him great results and thus the number 14 currently appears without an owner.

What did Chivas do to launch the number 14?

This is why the sources reported Half the time That Chivas requested permission from Liga MX because under the regulation no element can change numbers in the same football year, which will be the case with Marín.

You can only change your number in the Apertura, the tournament that opens the football year.

The mandate came from the MX League and Javier will have no problems carrying it The number he left Chivas with With whom he scored many goals.

This is part of the hiring process at Hernandez, which is… It's very close to reaching its endbut it may continue for at least another week.

Among the things that need to be finalized is the length of the contract, with Chivas looking for one year with an option for a second year Javier Hernandez Try four tournaments.

The talks continue Announcement will come soon Which they hope will be to great fanfare.

