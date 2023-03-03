“If we repeat this match at the Camp Nou, I think we will play.”

2023-03-02
Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, considered that his team was “injured, but with confidence to return,” After losing 1-0 on Thursday against Barcelona In the King’s Cup semi-final first leg.
If the Meringue want to reach the final, they will have the task of returning to the Camp Nou or at least a draw to force more time or penalties.
Press Conference
Game and possession of the ball:
“It was a good match, we planned a strong match and we made it, we pressed. Barca’s possession is only 35%, which means we performed well in this area,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.
“It could have been done better, but it was difficult to find gaps in the last third, it was very closed, we tried with positions, but we weren’t very strong,” said the Merengue coach.
Fencing return:
The Italian added, “It was the match we wanted to play, not with this result, but it gives us confidence to return.”
They overwhelmed Barcelona
Ancelotti insisted that despite the defeat by an own goal from Militao, “we didn’t let Barcelona do what they wanted to do, it’s good for us, we just have to repeat it in the second leg.”
Own goal
The Merengue coach admitted that the goal “affected the team a bit, but the second half was the same, we didn’t let Barcelona hold the ball, that’s our advantage.”
Was the result fair?
“I don’t think they deserved to win. It was one of the best games in terms of control. If we play like that in the second leg we’ll have more chances, and I don’t think Barcelona can handle the game like that at home. We leave hurting, but for sure That playing the same way we can pass.”
Regrets and thinks of going back
Ancelotti admitted that the team “was hurt by the result, but he is very confident to come back”.
“It is true that we must return, but it is not the first time that we have come back from a tie,” he warned.
