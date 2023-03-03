“If we repeat this match at the Camp Nou, I think we will play.”

2023-03-02

If the Meringue want to reach the final, they will have the task of returning to the Camp Nou or at least a draw to force more time or penalties.

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, considered that his team was “injured, but with confidence to return,” After losing 1-0 on Thursday against Barcelona In the King’s Cup semi-final first leg.

Press Conference

Game and possession of the ball:

“It was a good match, we planned a strong match and we made it, we pressed. Barca’s possession is only 35%, which means we performed well in this area,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

“It could have been done better, but it was difficult to find gaps in the last third, it was very closed, we tried with positions, but we weren’t very strong,” said the Merengue coach.

Fencing return:

The Italian added, “It was the match we wanted to play, not with this result, but it gives us confidence to return.”

They overwhelmed Barcelona

Ancelotti insisted that despite the defeat by an own goal from Militao, “we didn’t let Barcelona do what they wanted to do, it’s good for us, we just have to repeat it in the second leg.”

Own goal

The Merengue coach admitted that the goal “affected the team a bit, but the second half was the same, we didn’t let Barcelona hold the ball, that’s our advantage.”