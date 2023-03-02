Giannis Antetokounmpo joins the MLS Nashville SC ownership group

After debuting in a win over NYCFC at the start of the 2023 MLS season, Nashville SC announced Thursday the merging of the NBA star Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antikonmo For a group of franchisors and investors.

Through social networks and official communication, Nashville SC announces that Giannis has joined NHL Nashville Predators player Filip Forsberg in its investor group. They have acquired an interest in the MLS franchise as of this day.

However, it should be noted that Antetokounmpo doesn’t arrive alone as the new owner of Nashville SC, as alongside the NBA champion Bucks in 2021 he is also joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex.who will also have a stake, although it should be noted that the conditions for such access as investors are not detailed.

Thus Giannis will fulfill one of his desires to have a soccer team, because According to the statements of the official Nashville website, the love for this sport was instilled by his father, who played professionally in Greece.

“My father was a professional soccer player and this was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece. I always dreamed of having a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville. We knew it was a team and a city we wanted to be involved in.”Bucks player explained.

Giannis joins other celebrities as a Nashville SC shareholder

In this way, Giannis Antetokounmpo will join the list of celebrities who join the group of owners of the MLS club, Although it should be noted that in Nashville he will share said credits with some personalities like the actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, are also players for the NFL’s Tennessee TitansDerek Henry.

Other famous personalities who stand out at this point as shareholders in an MLS club are Patrick Mahomes, who has a stake in Sporting Kansas City, The team he has been seen supporting on various occasions.