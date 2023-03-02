Last minute: The manager of the national champion of Cuban baseball resigned

Posted by Alex Fernandez Fernandez

Carlos Martí saw his last appearance as the champion manager of Team Granma in the National Series last year, #61. It won’t happen anymore, since he has already announced that he will not continue in the next issue.

This was announced by Cuban Television in statements by the same manager, who also repeated the title with the Farmers’ Team in the First Elite League.

After four decades in baseball, Martí said: “It’s a difficult decision because they’re 54 years old.

The mentor then added, “It’s not that I’m going to stay away from baseball entirely, but in terms of management, yes, we can support.

“Thank you to the people of Granma and part of the Cuban people who have supported us for so long. We are leaving with great sadness, but hey, we are not going to quit baseball,” the helmsman concluded.

It’s a very sensitive loss for a county that won in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, all Runners under Marty, who made his National Series debut in 1976.

Although the result of the team that represented Cuba was not the best in the 2023 Caribbean Series, and where they could only beat Curaçao in their debut, Marty always stood up to the problems of Cuban football.

Some have called him conservative or his management methods outdated, but in Cuba there are very few four-time champion managers.

Only a strategist of the stature of Jorge Fuentes, with his five crowns Cuban classicsHe can boast of a more successful resume than Carlos Martí.