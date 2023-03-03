Cuba’s El Clasico team fielded 3 shooters from Taipei

Posted by Jose Alberto Portela

The Cuba national baseball team, which is finalizing its preparations for the World Baseball Classic, recently sent three pitchers to the Caribbean island.

These pitchers have played in the team’s preliminary games with multiple appearances on their record.

These are the cases of Marlon Vega from Mayabé, Javier Mirabal, a native of Villa Clara, and Franky Quintana from Pinero.

These youngsters were invited to these challenges to form the roster that would represent Team Cuba in the next El Clasico, which is why they made the trip to Asian soil.

Those somehow “replaced” the pitchers of the MLB system that Cuba had called up but as the date set for the latter’s incorporation approached, they already needed to clear those positions on the team’s roster.

Expressions of gratitude abounded for the three athletes, all venerating their gestures of trying their last effort for a common cause, knowing that in the end they would not compete in the World Classic.

stars Roennes EliasFocus, Ronald Bolaños and Luis Miguel Romero will join the Cuban Baseball Federation’s Cuban Federation team in the World Baseball Classic in a few hours, but they all have a special feel for Marlon Vega, Javier Mirabal and Franky Quintana.

Thanks guys!