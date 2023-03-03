Cuba’s Classic World Championship team welcomes Luis Miguel Romero

By Miguel Guerra

The Cuban team that will participate in the fifth World Baseball Classic is already in Taichung, Taiwan.

This Asian city will host Group A, where teams from Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Italy and Panama will play matches in the first round with Cuba.

A few hours after the arrival of the Antilles team, the official Cuban media reported the arrival of the pitcher Luis Miguel Romero.

according to You mentioned JITThe Cuban team was greeted at the hotel of the Oakland Athletics Association’s Cuban pitcher, Luis Miguel Romero.

In addition, they reported that the other seven players who belong to the MLB organization are already at the airport.

Due to the regulations of the World Baseball Classic, all players who belonged to a major league had to wait until March 3 to meet with their respective teams.

After arriving, Luis Miguel Romero made remarks to the press.

“So far everything is fine, I was working in the Dominican Republic and I talked to the guys every day.”

“It’s good to be here with the team.”

Romero commented that he was aware of some of the Cuban national team’s preparatory matches.

“I was aware, I was able to see some summaries of some of the games.”

Regarding his expectations for the tournament and the formation of the team, he said:

“We are expected to move to the next stage.”

“The formation of the team has been good so far, the boys have taken a step forward, and some who couldn’t play are already with the team.”

“We are all here, we will move on with the rest.”

Greetings to all the Cuban fans and to everyone who follows us wherever they are.

Luis Miguel Romero, is part of the list of Cuban players who do not have a professional relationship with the Cuban Baseball Federation and have been called up to join the Cuban team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The man from Guantanamo worked for five years with various minor league baseball teams in the United States.

In 169 total games, he won 14 of those games and lost 12, posted a 5.34 ERA in 291.1 innings pitched, scored a 1.50 WHIP, and struck out with a total of 275 strikeouts.

