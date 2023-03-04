New controversy! Alexis Vega went to a party and lived with Eduin CazHalftime

Alexis Vega was unable to take any action in Clausura 2023 Since the second round, when they visited Atlético de San Luis, where after coming out with the ball, he threw himself on the lawn and had to be admitted for medical assistance.

Gru came out crying, so he feared the worstAnd Both for the player and for the holy flock, as it was believed that without the “10”, Veljko Paunovic’s team would not be able to do something significant in the tournament.

Did Alexis Vega go to a party?

There is a huge controversy surrounding Alexis Vegasince he is again seen enjoying the nightlife, despite the fact that he is recovering from his injury.

This time, the same Guadalajara fiddler uploaded photos at the singer’s Luis R. Conriquez concert, Where he was also seen with Grupo Firme singer, Eduin Cazwhich provoked many reactions among chiverío’s fans, since they consider that he should focus on his recovery.

“Happy birthday elder brother health and life, you are appreciated Machín.”

What is a Vega injury?

Rojiblanco has ruled out a serious injury to Alexis Vega. Through his Twitter account, Chivas shared part of the diagnosis of the 25-year-old footballer, who went off the wagon of misfortune in the 54th minute against Atlético de San Luis.