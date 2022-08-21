Diego Aguirre was sent off by the machine, after a 7-0 win over America

Sources close to ESPN have confirmed that Diego Aguirre has been expelled from the technical direction of Cruz Azul, after the historic victory received by America.

Mexico – After the scandalous blow 7-0 blue cross In view of Americaartistic Diego Aguirre Sources confirmed to ESPN that he was fired from technical guidance at La Maquina.

The Uruguayan coach has barely managed 10 matches in Liga MX blue cross With a balance of 2 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses, with 12 goals in favor and 25 goals against.

He was the coach of the U-20 team blue cross, Raul “Potro” GutierrezHe will be the interim manager of the first team until a new coach is appointed, sources told ESPN.

Aguirre was endorsed by the blue sky board but the 7-0 win over America made all plans change and now the board will focus on bringing in a replacement for the Uruguayan strategist.

Diego Aguirre has been left out of Cruz Azul’s coaching career. picture 7

And theFor Blue Cross who took out Diego Aguirre He is in the penultimate position in the overall table with just eight points, just above Queretaro.

also, blue cross It is the team with the worst number of goals conceded. Tonight, in the defeat to America, he was left with 25 goals scored, the worst defense in the tournament.

This defeat against the Eagles is the worst of me blue cross In his story too.

That’s how it was Diego Aguirre with blue cross It’s over, leaving the cement team in a strong results crunch with a great deal of uncertainty as to which project should hit technical direction.

Aguirre’s assistant, Juan Visery, has apologized for the landslide

Before a possible exit from Diego Aguirre As a strategist at La Maquina, technical assistant Juan Verzeri came out to speak to the media and indicated that he was not aware of this information, but stressed that everyone is responsible for the crisis that the cement team is going through.

“I apologise, but I’m not aware of anything (from the class). It is a moment of athlete shame and what we understand is a moment of distress and we are doing better than ever. In this we are not alone. There are three parties that must take this position and the rest does not depend,” he said. We.

Through a short conference in which he answered only two questions, the South American asserted that we are “a trained crew and we show our faces. We are all part of the problem.”