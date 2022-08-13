Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

2022-08-13
unexpected! Sergio Dest is not part of Barcelona’s squad to face Rayo Vallecano at the start of La Liga.
Xavi’s impressive lineup: This will be the first 11 Barcelona teams to beat Rayo Vallecano
The American was “sentenced” by Xavi Hernández and everything indicated that he would be sold. He will be replaced by Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender who is having a good time.
Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in his services, and after a very erratic season in his La Liga debut, he could leave Barcelona. Dest player has not finished persuading.
Two other players who are not part of the squad are Braithwaite and Umtiti, players who don’t count on anything, not even Xavi, let alone the club they want him to leave.
For laughs: the hilarious memes left by Messi's failure to be nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or
Barcelona has until August 30 to finish forming his squad, at the moment he already has the signings and Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso on the radar.
As for injuries, he will have to solve the aforementioned Deest situation, Frenkie de Jong, Braithwaite, Umtiti, among other players.
