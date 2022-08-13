August 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

Cassandra Curtis August 13, 2022 1 min read

2022-08-13

unexpected! Sergio Dest is not part of Barcelona’s squad to face Rayo Vallecano at the start of La Liga.

Xavi’s impressive lineup: This will be the first 11 Barcelona teams to beat Rayo Vallecano

The American was “sentenced” by Xavi Hernández and everything indicated that he would be sold. He will be replaced by Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender who is having a good time.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in his services, and after a very erratic season in his La Liga debut, he could leave Barcelona. Dest player has not finished persuading.

Two other players who are not part of the squad are Braithwaite and Umtiti, players who don’t count on anything, not even Xavi, let alone the club they want him to leave.

For laughs: the hilarious memes left by Messi’s failure to be nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Barcelona has until August 30 to finish forming his squad, at the moment he already has the signings and Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso on the radar.

As for injuries, he will have to solve the aforementioned Deest situation, Frenkie de Jong, Braithwaite, Umtiti, among other players.

Xavi Hernandez “sentenced” American Sergio Dest and everything indicated that he would be sold.

See also  Chivas vs Atlas match result | Atlas beat Chivas 2-1 in El Clasico Tapatio in La Liga 2022 | Summary and goals of Jeremy Marquez and Christian Calderon | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Summary of the match Necaxa vs Monterrey (2-1). Objectives

August 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Pablo Lavalin entered the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana with Melgar from Peru

August 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Michael Estrada has already said goodbye to DC United and is approaching Cruz Azul

August 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Hurricanes are getting stronger

August 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

August 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Expert traces 5 ways to solve the Haiti case

August 13, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

From bed, Karol G raises the temperature with risky photography

August 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon