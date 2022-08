Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

2022-08-13

unexpected! Sergio Dest is not part of Barcelona’s squad to face Rayo Vallecano at the start of La Liga.

Xavi’s impressive lineup: This will be the first 11 Barcelona teams to beat Rayo Vallecano

The American was “sentenced” by Xavi Hern├índez and everything indicated that he would be sold. He will be replaced by Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender who is having a good time.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in his services, and after a very erratic season in his La Liga debut, he could leave Barcelona. Dest player has not finished persuading.