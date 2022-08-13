Xavi is judged before the start of the Spanish League and everything indicates his departure from Barcelona

2022-08-13

unexpected! Sergio Dest is not part of Barcelona’s squad to face Rayo Vallecano at the start of La Liga.

The American was “sentenced” by Xavi Hernández and everything indicated that he would be sold. He will be replaced by Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender who is having a good time.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in his services, and after a very erratic season in his La Liga debut, he could leave Barcelona. Dest player has not finished persuading.