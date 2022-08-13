Summary of the match Necaxa vs Monterrey (2-1). Objectives

The rayados del monterrey momentarily took a party Opening 2022by achieving his sixth victory in the tournament, after winning 2-1 to me necaxa In the Al Nasr Stadium.

The great moment is the one experienced by the team led by Victor Manuel VucetichWho has only one loss and on this Friday he got up from the loss with a great goal and turned it over Two notes of very good workmanship.

Necaxa did not play badly. He had his chances, but what Rayados do was key.

In fact, Rayos sent the first warning at only the fifth minute, when Milton Jimenez I tried to surprise Luis Cardenas With a long shot.

Riados replied and at 13 minutes, Sebastian Vegas I sent it Out.

The visit lasted, and at 23 minutes. Rogelio Funes Morey He almost scored a ball stuck in the post, but there was no goal.

who did that was Brian Garnica In the 36th minute, Necaxa won the title thanks to a powerful long shot that he could not stop Cardenas to do 1-0.

at 45 minutes Funes Morey fell in the area. there was Penalty kick awarded by the refereeAnd his assistant offside and the play was reviewed in VAR It was confirmed that the attacker had faked it.

At the start of the second half, Funes Morey scored a header in the 51st minute; However, on the one hand Luis Malaguen to save Necaxa.

went to 56′ when he arrived 1-1. The tie fell through the ex-Necaxa player, Rodrigo AguirreWho received inside the area and shot Malago. It was a good match between Maxi Mesa and Funes Morey.

to me 62 ‘ Jimenez’s goal was disallowed, the goal was 2-1 against Necaxa, and more It wasn’t worth it.

The 2-1 for the chart It was a gem. Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez He received the ball from Funes Mori, straightened it and hit it in the air to shoot it monterey victory.

This goal could not be moved by Necaxa and fell to his home against anyone The best teams of the tournament.