Xavi defensive heart! Barcelona confirm the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea

2022-07-04
After confirming earlier on Add Frank CaseyThe Barcelona He also announced the signing of the Danish defender Andreas Christensenwho arrives as a freelancer at the club.
After ending her relationship with him ChelseaThe central defender decided to accept Barcelona’s proposal and signed a contract until June 2026. His termination clause would be 50 million euros.
The Barcelona She posted that “This Thursday, July 7, Christensen will be officially introduced as the new Blaugrana player.”
In this way, the Catalan team consists of a 26-year-old footballer who has been touring Europe well and has won the Premier League and the Champions League, since he was an undisputed starting player with the Blues.
Signature Christensen support him himself cure as such will take a stand Gerrard Pique After the press revealed that DT met the Spaniard to make it clear that he would not start next season. Dane could be the new partner of Eric Garcia.
“With his height of 1.88 meters and his good physical complexity, Andreas Christensen is a player who is able to master defensive situations of any style. Very strong inside the area in aerobics, he is also comfortable in contexts with more advanced defence”, he describes Barcelona through its official page.
“In addition, with the ball at his feet, he is a very technical player who offers many solutions to the stage of building his teams. In short, he is a player who, due to his characteristics, is perfect for Barcelona’s playing style”, they add.
It is worth noting that Christensen He also left an imprint with his choice. He has been a fixture at the back of the Danish team in recent years. His participation was especially relevant at Euro 2020, where he managed to reach the semi-finals.
This is the third team in the defender’s career after he wore a shirt Chelsea two-stage and Borussia Monchengladbach.
