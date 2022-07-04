Xavi defensive heart! Barcelona confirm the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea

2022-07-04

After confirming earlier on Add Frank CaseyThe Barcelona He also announced the signing of the Danish defender Andreas Christensenwho arrives as a freelancer at the club.

After ending her relationship with him ChelseaThe central defender decided to accept Barcelona’s proposal and signed a contract until June 2026. His termination clause would be 50 million euros.

The Barcelona She posted that “This Thursday, July 7, Christensen will be officially introduced as the new Blaugrana player.”

In this way, the Catalan team consists of a 26-year-old footballer who has been touring Europe well and has won the Premier League and the Champions League, since he was an undisputed starting player with the Blues.