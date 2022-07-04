Won’t they play? Fernando Ortiz puts US reinforcements under control

after, after Add your first point In opening 2022 Fernando OrtizCoach AmericaHe was surprised to announce his satisfaction with his team, especially with the arrival of the new one Strengthen (Jurgen Dam, Nestor Araujo and Jonathan Rodriguez) But despite the fact that they’re big names You didn’t guarantee them minutes Only hierarchical.

“my way of working It doesn’t matter what name is on the field of play, if weekly convinces me that he will be there, whether it is a young player or an experienced playerTano was sentenced at a press conference at the Azteca Stadium after the match.

The quarry is facing an unbeatable opportunity

For this reason is that events like And Emilio Lara, Roman Martinez and Iker Moreno watched the minutes Before the Atlas, being a Pélon Lara is more He excelled in a defensive zonealthough according to the Argentine strategist, there is no need to quickly throw the bells.

“I don’t talk much about individuals, I always do in general. The guys did a good jobIt’s not easy to wear this shirt, you have to give them confidence‘,” the 44-year-old coach commented.

It will be essential to see if for the second day of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX League, against Rayados de Monterrey, Fernando Ortiz repeat eleven With America or make changes, especially because names like Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Nestor Araujo and Capicita Rodriguez They will fight to be the headlines.

